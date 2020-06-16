DANVILLE — A Danville man is hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting Monday night.
About 11:52 p.m., Danville Police officers were on routine patrol when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of Hazel and Penn streets. Officers began checking the area of the 900 block of Hazel Street, where they located a 28-year-old Danville man lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim stated just prior to being shot, he was standing in the 900 block of Hazel when he heard multiple gunshots and then he saw two male subjects running from the scene.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his legs, arm and stomach.
The suspects were described as two male black men wearing all-dark clothing and last seen running eastbound from the area. No other injuries were reported during this incident.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
