DANVILLE — More than 5,500 people tried their luck at the Golden Nugget Danville Casino during the new casino’s three-day opening weekend.
That number has continued to increase this week and it will increase even more, trying to attract travelers, as billboards are expected to go up next week in the Danville and Champaign areas.
“It was a pretty good hit,” said Jo Green, casino marketing director, of the opening. “We did pretty good with over 5,500 guests for the three days.”
“I thought we would have people lined up down the street,” Green added. She said they had porta potties available just in case there was a longer line.
“We just tried to make sure. (We) even had umbrellas in case it was raining,” she said, about making guests comfortable.
She said they didn’t want a huge crowd of people who would be miserable waiting outside to get in.
As a marketing effort, guests also have been given water bottles with Golden Nugget Danville’s logo on them.
Green, who has experience with casinos outside of Illinois, said she worked with the Illinois Gaming Board on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend about what the press release would look like announcing the casino’s opening.
Casino officials decided to release the opening information Saturday morning.
Word spread on social media about the casino opening last Saturday afternoon.
Doors have been opening 10-15 minutes ahead of the casino opening to allow the waiting public to get inside the air-conditioned building and wait.
“I can tell you that our craps table was the liveliest,” Green said. “We’re hearing them whooping and hollering every single day.”
She’s been helping in the makeshift Player’s Club, where the sports betting kiosk will be, to process cards and get people signed up to earn rewards.
“We had over 50 jackpots over the three days,” Green added.
They had a $10,000 winner.
“It’s great. We were having fun. The guests were having fun,” Green said. “This is a place to come have fun.”
If someone doesn’t want to play table games, there’s slots and food and refreshments.
Green said guests may have their favorite slot machines, and there are plenty to choose from.
“I want to say like 487 or 490. It’s just about 500. It will change,” she said, if one goes down and needs to be reconfigured.
Green said they’ve been pretty packed, but she’s not seen every machine in use at once yet.
“Everybody’s excited. We’re excited,” Green said about the casino opening.
She said they continue to work with the IGB closely on everything. Temporary hours and days will continue into the foreseeable future. As the casino closes on Tuesday, Saltgrass Steak House will close on Tuesdays, too, right now.
“We are trying to get staffed up,” she said.
Current employees are from Champaign, Danville and the Vermilion County area.
“We’ve got a lot and we’re still looking for more,” Green said, adding that there is a sign-on bonus right now for dealers.
“We want to expand. We like being here with our guests,” she said.
But they are short staffed, and they want to make sure people walk away with a good feeling and say ‘that was fun.’
“That’s what it’s about. Win or lose, you should be having fun,” Green said.
Green said she was told the IGB was very pleased with what they saw from the employees and operations on the testing days to the casino’s opening.
She said the dealers and employees may have been a little nervous at the beginning, but then they started getting used to interacting with the public, and the guests have been having fun.
The only areas not open yet in the casino are the Sports Betting Kiosk and Sportsbook.
“That will come later,” Green said.
As the public goes into the casino, those who look over age 21 can enter once it opens, and identifications are asked for if a person’s age is uncertain. Guests with hats are asked to take them off to make sure they’re not bringing anything in the casino they aren’t supposed to.
Green said casino players have been coming from throughout the area and beyond, even from Ohio.
She said billboards advertising the casino will be going up in Danville and Champaign around June 5.
Those enjoying the casino this week included Rick Birch of Hoopeston.
“It’s a very nice place,” he said.
Birch, who is retired, wanted to check the casino out for the first time, and says he’ll be back since it’s not too far of a drive.
Randy and Patty Turchi of Clinton, Ind., also made the drive over to the casino. They ate at the Beef House near Covington, Ind., on their way over.
Randy said he learned the casino was now open from the Commercial-News, and they wanted to come play some slots and games.
“It’s pretty,” Patty said at the casino’s entrance. She also said she’s glad the casino is non-smoking.
She said she likes playing the slot machines.
Teressa Clark of Danville rode a city bus to get to the casino this week.
“I’m shocked,” the Danville native said about Danville finally getting a casino. Clark said she still can’t believe it happened.
She said she’s not a frequent gambler and doesn’t go to casinos very often, but she had to see this casino.
She said it wasn’t quite what she expected, stating that it was small.
But she said it’s good for Danville.
