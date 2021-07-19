NEWPORT, Ind. - The Vermillion County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will host a Locally Led Work Group meeting on August 10, 2021, at the Newport SWCD office, 385 E. Market St., Newport, beginning at 5 p.m. and RSVP’s are appreciated due to social distancing requirements.
The Locally Led Work Group meeting is open to the public and welcomes anyone who is able to provide input into the wide range of natural resource and agricultural concerns for Vermillion County. There will also be a virtual option if you do not wish to attend in person.
Contact the Vermillion County SWCD office for information on attending virtually. There is also a survey available for residents to complete and give their input to the ranking of concerns. That link is available on the Vermillion County SWCD webpage at www.vcswcd.com under the About section or on their Facebook page.
The Locally Led Working Group is a subcommittee of the State Technical Committee. The State Technical Committee advises USDA agencies implementing natural resource conservation activities and programs. The Local Working Group’s role is to focus on the resource priorities of the local (county) community. Within the scope of State outlined resource priorities, the Locally Led Work Group will generate recommendations on local natural resource priorities and criteria for conservation activities and programs.
During this meeting, members of the Locally Led Work Group will review natural resource concerns within Vermillion County that can be addressed with the Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP). Once 10 resource concerns are selected, they will be ranked to be used in the ranking process for 2022 EQIP applications. For more information or to RSVP, contact the NRCS office at 765-569-3551, extension 3 or the Vermillion County Soil and Water Conservation District office at 765-492-3705.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.