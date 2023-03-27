DANVILLE — A group of more than 60 local residents, Illinois Freedom Caucus and Right to Life members attended a press conference and protest Monday across the street from the former Dillman Eye Care where an abortion clinic is proposed.
The group is trying to stop Counseling of Indiana’s Ladonna Prince from opening an abortion clinic at 600 N. Logan Ave. in Danville.
According to the Vermilion County Recorder’s Office, McGhee Investment group LLC bought the property for $200,000.
According to the website for the Clinic for Women in Indianapolis, where Prince is the administrator, the clinic since 1977 has provided safe and legal pregnancy terminations through the first trimester. Ultrasound and pregnancy testing is available with appointment. Family planning options, supplies and exams are also available by appointment. Both female and male physicians are available.
The Clinic for Women states it is a member of the National Abortion Federation and the National Coalition of Abortion Providers. It also states, “the choice to terminate a pregnancy is one of the most private and difficult decisions a woman may make. We recognize that no two women are the same and are dedicated to meeting and exceeding the needs of every woman.”
Prince could not be reached for comment.
The city of Danville has no correspondence for a new use or building permit applications for 600 N. Logan Ave.
One city official attending Monday’s press conference was Ward 6 Alderman Ethan Burt.
Speakers at the press conference on Monday in Danville included state Rep. Chris Miller (R-Oakland) who is chairman of the Illinois Freedom Caucus.
The caucus also is comprised of state representatives: Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City), vice-chairman; Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich); Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville); Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur); Jed Davis (R-Newark) and David Friess (R-Red Bud). The members of the Illinois Freedom Caucus are members of the Illinois General Assembly who are advocating for limited government, lower taxes and accountability and integrity in government.
Also in attendance at Monday’s press conference were Illinois Right to Life Executive Director Mary Kate Zander and Mark Lee Dickson, director with Right to Life East Texas and founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative.
Miller welcomed those in attendance saying they were there on Monday to talk about a life and death topic.
According to the Illinois Freedom Caucus, the intent of the clinics being built in rural counties is not to address the health concerns of Illinois residents but to capture the growing number of out-of-state abortions being performed in Illinois.
Miller said nearly 30 percent of all abortions in 2022 involved women out of state. Prior to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs vs. Jackson decision, only about 6 percent of abortions at Illinois clinics involved women from out of state. Women from 31 different states had abortions in Illinois last year.
“We’re rapidly becoming the baby-killing capital of the Midwest,” Miller said.
Miller said the group members were in Danville to express their opposition to the proposed clinic.
Niemerg, who represents the southern part of Vermilion County, said it warmed his heart to see all the citizens with them on Monday.
“The people of Danville don’t want this abortion clinic in their community,” Niemerg said, with many in attendance voicing their agreement with him. “My office has received numerous phone calls from people upset by what’s happening in their own backyard. There seems to be a sinister effort to bring abortion clinics to parts of Illinois that are overwhelmingly pro-life, just to make some sort of point. The far-left has moved far beyond merely making abortion legal. They have become abortion advocates.”
“We don’t need more abortions in Illinois, and we certainly don’t need this clinic,” Niemerg said.
Halbrook said what is needed in downstate Illinois is a solution to the doctor shortage in rural areas. He said about 75 of 102 counties are considered primary care deserts.
“What we need in downstate Illinois is more doctors – not abortion providers,” Halbrook said. “We have a physician shortage issue in rural Illinois ... People often have to drive long distances just to get routine tests and basic medical services. We should be addressing the physician shortages instead of opening more abortion clinics.”
He said Illinois should be prioritizing nurses and doctors who save lives.
Zander said this abortion clinic is unwanted by this community. The crowd then clapped and voiced their agreement.
“This is a conservative, pro-life community that wants to support women, that wants to support women who are experiencing crisis pregnancies, that is not interested in killing babies,” she said.
She said this situation has been created by far-left politicians who are up near Chicago and don’t know anything about this area. She said these politicians are interested in serving this abortion provider who is interested in the business opportunity this location provides to her.
“(Prince) is interested in drawing women from Indiana ...,” Zander said.
Zander too said the community will be changed by the presence of this abortion clinic. She said Prince is coming from out of state to exploit this community, and the community doesn’t want it.
Those with the caucus have said the explosion of abortion clinics in Illinois is about making money; and that abortion is the most protected industry in Illinois.
Dickson said there are 65 cities and two counties in the U.S. that passed ordinances prohibiting abortion within their jurisdictions. In the last month, Dickson said he’s been working throughout Danville and meeting with leaders who want to see this abortion facility not become a reality.
“I’m here to say that it is possible. We are working in three different communities right now across the United States that are experiencing the same problem; these border-city abortion battles,” Dickson said, talking too about Virginia and Nevada.
“The voice of this city is loud,” he said of Danville, and added that an ordinance could be expected to go forward in the city of Danville that can stop the abortion facility from opening and performing abortions. The ordinance would require compliance with some federal statutes which would not allow the abortion facility to receive abortion-inducing drugs and abortion paraphernalia at this location.
First Baptist Church of Danville Senior Pastor Paul Rebert also spoke, saying he was speaking on behalf of many believers in the community, that the clinic is not their will and not the will of God.
“A society that kills for convenience and tolerates and promotes the victimization of those without a voice, feels it has the right to decide which innocent lives live or die,” he said. He also led the group in a prayer.
Local resident Gail Collins, who was holding a sign that read, “Satan will convince you to abort then accuse you for the rest of your life,” said she attended the press conference because she has strong feelings about the issue.
“My family’s been touched by abortion. I’ve seen what it can do post abortion,” she said, adding someone possibly not being told or realizing what’s going to affect them afterward.
The group said next steps include continuing to push legislation and an anti-abortion message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.