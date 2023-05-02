DANVILLE — Danville residents may have received a text message over the weekend from a group trying to stop the city from passing an ordinance intended to prevent a women’s health clinic that will offer abortion services from locating in the city.
The message came from Personal PAC, an Illinois nonpartisan statewide political organization focused on advancing reproductive rights.
The text message stated, “Breaking News. The city council is trying to outlaw abortion. We can’t allow Danville to go backwards. We need your help. 1. Call your alderman. 2. Attend Tuesday’s meeting. 3. Sign on to our letter.”
An electronic letter addressed to Danville City Council aldermen read, “To the members of the Danville City Council. Personal PAC is Illinois’ only non-partisan statewide political organization focused solely on advancing reproductive rights through the electoral process. Since 1978, our mission has been to ensure that Illinois remains a state where abortion is safe, legal and accessible to all. We are calling on you, the members of Danville’s City Council, to reject the proposed ordinance titled ‘An ordinance Adding Chapter 142 to the Danville, Illinois Code of Ordinances, Requiring Compliance with Federal Abortion Laws.’”
“Over the decades, Personal PAC has worked to ensure that Illinois law protects the reproductive rights of women. Because of this work, in Illinois abortion remains a fundamental right protected by the Illinois constitution and the Illinois Reproductive Health Act. The City of Danville is not above the Illinois constitution and cannot exempt itself from the RHA. The proposed ordinance before you is unenforceable and frankly dangerous. Entertaining this ordinance does nothing except sow confusion and fear in those seeking to access their reproductive rights and open the City of Danville to significant legal liability and costly fees and damages. We would ask you to consider the fact that in Illinois, the overwhelming majority of voters support abortion and agree that it should be safe, legal and accessible. We have seen this statistic borne out in our work, in every election cycle up and down the ballot. Personal PAC has successfully defeated over 500 anti-choice candidates, and we will continue to do so. Illinois is pro-choice, and voters will defend their right to choose at the ballot box. We look forward to working with you in keeping Illinois a pro-choice state that ensures abortion is safe, legal and accessible to all.”
The letter is signed by Sarah Garza Resnick, CEO and president of Personal PAC. Local residents could then add their name to it also.
The Danville City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at city hall, 17 W. Main St., to act on the ordinance. The council meeting also will see the swearing in of officials elected in the April 4 election.
The proposed city ordinance would place requirements aimed at blocking a new planned clinic from functioning, including prohibiting the delivery and receipt of medications or instruments used for abortions. There is an exception for hospital medical emergencies.
The ordinance requires compliance with federal statues, specifically the Comstock Act which prohibits the mailing and receipt of abortion pills and paraphernalia.
Mark Lee Dickson, director of Right To Life of East Texas and founder of Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative, has been in Danville, from Texas, assisting the city with the ordinance.
“This is not something new to us,” Dickson said about opposition.
“We’ve seen this in 66 cities and two counties (which passed ordinances prohibiting abortion within their jurisdiction) from Texas to New Mexico ... to Iowa ... to Ohio. We hear opposition all the time,” he said.
“At the end of the day, what Danville is experiencing is an abortion facility 85 miles away in Indianapolis, Ind. that has a long history of violations that’s coming over here to Danville,” Dickson said.
He said anyone investigating the facility can see it’s had several violations “that have hurt women,” according to Dickson. He added that those things the facility has done could be replicated in Danville.
The Commercial-News has not received any response from Ladonna Prince, with Counseling of Indiana and Clinic for Women in Indianapolis, who is proposing the women’s clinic in Danville.
Dickson said he believes if the ordinance passes, the abortion facility that is wanting to open here would not be able dispense drugs or use abortion paraphernalia.
The ordinance doesn’t specifically outlaw abortions, but if a facility can’t receive abortion-inducing items, it’s hard to do abortions, Dickson said.
