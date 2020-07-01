DANVILLE — Organizers were hoping to continue on the success of last year’s event and see the return of Thunder on the Vermilion speed boat races this year.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been canceled; but organizers are looking toward 2021 for an even bigger and better show.
This year’s Thunder on the Vermilion, boat races on Lake Vermilion, was to take place Aug. 21-Aug. 23.
According to Buddy Freed, with the Gao Grotto, they won’t have dates for next year’s event until January or February.
Powerboats took part in Thunder on the Vermilion, a two-day event in July 2019, on Lake Vermilion at the Gao Grotto, 2400 Denmark Road.
The race last year was a fundraiser for Gao Grotto to finish an upgrade to its playground for special needs children and make the Grotto’s bathrooms handicapped accessible. The playground is used annually by the AMBUCS Summer Camp.
Freed last year said with community support, he hopes the races will be an annual event.
The last local powerboat race had been in 1990.
The idea of having a powerboat race again here came to Gao Grotto members after they were trying to brainstorm fundraising ideas for the playground and bathroom renovations. In August 2018, powerboat racers with the Indiana Outboard Association tested Lake Vermilion to have a race here in 2019.
In addition to the races, there was food, drinks and bands.
Freed said they also had hoped at the next races to have a driver’s school where people can learn to race the powerboats and learn more about getting into the sport.
“This lake is beautiful. I think it’s good for Danville,” he’s said about the event.
