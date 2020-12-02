HOOPESTON — The Grant Township Republican caucus held elections December 1-2 at the Ira Owen Kreager American Legion Post 384 in Hoopeston to fill township positions for the April 2, 2021, City elections.
Elected by the caucus for road commissioner was Dale Lithgow who will replace retiring road commissioner Marty Maul. Robert Pratt also ran for road commissioner.
Ginger Hall, running unopposed, was elected to replace retiring town clerk Sharon Johnson.
The Grant Township board of directors elected for the April election were incumbent Dave Ervin and newcomers, Karla Coon, Sherry Miller and Tonna Flint Hofer. Incumbent Richard Thompson was defeated in his bid to remain as a Grant Township director.
Megan Deck, running unopposed in the Republican caucus, was re-elected to another term in office as Grant Township supervisor and Susie Drollinger, also unopposed, was re-elected multi township assessor.
