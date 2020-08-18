COVINGTON, Ind. — The public is invited to attend a question-and-answer session with Libertarian Donald Rainwater, who is seeking election for governor of Indiana. He is running on a joint ticket with candidate for lieutenant governor, William Henry.
The meet-and-greet event will be at 4:30 p.m. EDT Sunday at the bicentennial gazebo on the Fountain County Square. Social distancing will be implemented.
Rainwater is an advocate for reduction of government overreach and empowering rights and liberties of the individual. He is a lifelong Hoosier, having served eight years in the Navy and has worked in software engineering and information technology for the past 20 years.
His campaign platform pledges to reduce taxes for Indiana residents. Rainwater’s plan for Indiana includes reducing or eliminating regulations and licensing that stifle the growth of small business and ending the economic disaster, due to mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, under the direction of Gov. Holcomb.
"I believe that our current economic crisis in Indiana requires bold action to restore stability to the nearly 1 million Hoosiers who were forced into unemployment since March 13, 2020. A significant element of that action, in my opinion, is to reduce the tax burden on individual Hoosiers, their households, and all of the Hoosier small businesses whose owners file their business income on their individual tax returns (such as sole proprietors, LLCs, and partnerships),” he said in a news release.
Rainwater has signed and submitted the Taxpayer Protection Pledge, which states that he will oppose and veto any attempts to increase taxes in Indiana. This pledge is promoted and monitored by Americans for Tax Reform, he said.
“Not only will I oppose and veto new taxes or increases to existing taxes, but I will diligently work to eliminate the individual state income tax and the personal property tax on primary residences in the state of Indiana,” he said.
For more information, visit: www.rainwaterforindiana.com or contact event coordinator Allen Strawser at (765) 299-1332; event details: @explorecovington on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.