DANVILLE — The Governor Bradford Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is pleased to announce that it has recently turned in 102 pounds of crayons to be recycled through the Crayon Initiative Program. This brings the chapter’s total for recycled crayons to 225 pounds for the last two years.
Community Classroom Chair Jan Ekoniak has collected, sorted and mailed all these broken and worn crayons to the Crayon Initiative of California where they are melted down and reconstituted into useable crayons to be donated to children’s hospitals across the country. Locally, children’s hospitals in Springfield and Peoria benefit from this project.
It is estimated that between 45,000 and 75,000 pounds of broken crayons have been discarded annually in landfills throughout the country. This is no small problem when you consider that crayons are a petroleum bi-product and are not biodegradable. They will never break down, rather they will leave a waxy sludge in our landfills for centuries to come.
As the 2020-2021 school year ends, Governor Bradford Chapter would like to challenge county school districts, day care centers, pre-schools, restaurants, parents and grandparents to bring GBC the crayons that you would normally discard. Any brand of crayon is acceptable. Crayons no longer need to be sorted by color, so they are willing to take all you can bring them. Drop off the crayons at the Illiana Genealogical and Historical Society (IGHS), 215 W. North St., in Danville, just west of First Presbyterian Church and they will be sent to a new life bringing some happiness to hospitalized children.
Ekoniak has also announced that an anonymous chapter member personally donated funds to source a “Box of Sunshine” to Pine Crest Elementary School in Georgetown. The school administrators used the donation for needed items including Read Aloud books and Expo markers for each classroom, and new pencils, a personal pencil sharpener and a bookmark for every student. Pine Crest Elementary had been chosen as the chapter’s featured school for 2020, but the restrictions enforced by COVID-19 protocols prevented these plans from being carried out. The Governor Bradford Chapter Executive Board voted recently to continue Pine Crest’s featured status for 2021.
