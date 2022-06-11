Gordyville USA is for sale.
The 39.1 acre business, located at 2205 County Road 3000 N., Gifford, is being sold by Champaign commercial realtor Jon Fisher for $4 million. It was officially listed Wednesday.
Established in August 1988 by Gordon Hannagan and wife Jan, who have both since died. Their children, Jody Quiram and Mary Hannagan, Jim and Ed Hannagan, brother-in-law Randy Frerichs and sister-in-law Hillary Hannagan, are the present owners and are offering the business for sale.
“We’re all entering our 60s and getting close to 70, and none of our heirs are wanting to take it over,” said Quiram. “We’re kind of looking to slow down.”
The decision to sell the business came after the death of two siblings, Bud Hannagan, who died in 2015, and Patty Frerichs, who died in February of this year.
While Gordon and Jan’s children said they would like to see it continue as an auction house, it could become a manufacturing facility, warehouse or a distribution center, with plenty of room to expand.
“The buildings are in excellent shape,” said Fisher. “They put a lot of money into them.”
Besides horse shows, Gordyville has hosted fundraisers such as the University of Illlinois’ Coaches vs. Cancer, rodeos, country music concerts, livestock events, trade shows, the Gifford community Christmas craft show and the online small business, which is continuing to book until the end of the year, according to Quilam.
“There’s a lot there, so we’re hoping that someone will want to continue in what we do,” Quilam said. “It’s vital to the community.”
