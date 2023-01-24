DANVILLE — Associate Circuit Judge Mark S. Goodwin has announced his intention to seek the 2024 Republican nomination for the position of Resident Circuit Judge.
“Vermilion County is a wonderful place to live,” Goodwin said. “My wife, Jana, and I have made this our home for the last 35 years. We raised three children here, established careers here, have many devoted friends, and are a part of many organizations and events that we treasure. For these reasons, I am looking forward to seeking the Resident Circuit Judge position in 2024.”
Goodwin engaged in a general law practice for 22 years prior to becoming Associate Circuit Judge in Vermilion County in 2009. During his time on the bench, he has presided over nearly every kind of proceeding filed in an Illinois trial court. He has extensive experience in criminal and civil trials, presiding over cases tried to verdict before the bench and jury.
Goodwin has been the presiding judge over the Vermilion County Mental Health Court Program for 12 years.
The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Goodwin to numerous extra-judicial roles, including chairperson of the Committee on Alternative Dispute Resolution, mentor in the Illinois Judicial Mentor Program, and cohort leader for the New Judge Orientation Program.
“I am proud to be a part of an extraordinary group of judges in Vermilion County and the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Illinois,” Goodwin said. “I look forward to continuing to serve Vermilion County and the Fifth Judicial Circuit as an Associate Circuit Judge and Resident Circuit Judge well into the future."
