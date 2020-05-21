DANVILLE — Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries’ donation centers will begin accepting drop-off donations at its remaining locations starting Wednesday. That includes the Danville location at 904 N. Gilbert.
Seven Goodwill locations in central Illinois began accepting drop-off donations last week. Additional centers accepting drop-off donations beginning next week are located in Clinton, Danville, Effingham, Lincoln, Litchfield, Quincy, and Vandalia.
All locations will accept donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The buildings remain closed to shoppers.
“Donations are the lifeblood of our mission of helping others,” said Ron Culves, Goodwill president and CEO. “Our local communities have been very generous with their donations in the past and we welcome our donors back at all our locations.”
Goodwill has taken necessary safety precautions at these donation sites to protect both donors and Goodwill donation attendants and will be implementing social distancing measures at each location.
“We are asking those wishing to donate to follow a ‘Stop, Drop and Go’ process. Donors can stop at our donation doors, drop their donations on the ground by the donation door, then get back in their vehicles and go. There will be no interaction with our donation attendants,” said Brian Durbin, vice president of retail operations.
“If possible, we ask donors to pre-sort their donations before dropping them off by separating clothing, from housewares, from electronics.”
Goodwill has instituted a quarantine and disinfection plan for all new donations and those items will not be immediately available on the sales floor, once Goodwill stores are reopened.
A list of acceptable and unacceptable donations can be found on the Goodwill website at https://www.llgi.org/donate/.
Donors who wish to receive a donation receipt electronically can email customercomments@llgi.org and provide a date and location of their drop-off donation. An electronic receipt will be emailed back to them.
Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries is a non-profit organization that provides job training, employment placement services and other community-based programs for people who have a disability, lack education or job experience, or face employment challenges. In central and southern Illinois Goodwill operates 15 retail operations.
Currently all Goodwill retail stores are temporarily closed and the Goodwill Adult Services program has been suspended.
Goodwill Career Centers are operating virtually to support people with career guidance needs.
