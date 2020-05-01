DANVILLE — Harrison Park Golf Course Manager Brock Burton lost count of the number of phone calls he’s received this week about the city golf course reopening today.
He said it felt like around 8,000 calls.
By the response he was seeing so far by Thursday morning, tee times were filling up fast.
Tee times were about 70 percent full Thursday morning for Friday and 50-60 percent full already for Saturday.
“It’s really starting to go. I’ve had a lot of other phone calls...,” Burton said.
“We’re going to basically follow the guidelines the state has presented to us,” Burton said, adding that a little of it is kind of a grey area in restrictions.
Illinois golf courses including Harrison Park and Turtle Run are reopened today after being closed due to COVID-19.
Burton said the restrictions call for two people each tee time, every 15 minutes.
“Basically it’s walkers unless they have a physical disability or physical limitations,” he added, saying for a golf cart under that exception, it’s one person per cart in that twosome.
“We’re just set up outside to limit traffic in the pro shop,” Burton also said, but added restrooms will be open.
He said they’ll kind of go from there and monitor the tee and parking lot area.
“Our new system is set up,” Burton also said. “That really has helped.”
Burton said with Harrison Park’s new point of sale system the Danville City Council approved in January, he can run transactions on an iPad.
Leading up to today, he and two other golf course staff members have been doing a lot of outside work on the golf course to get it cleaned up and ready to go.
Golf course operators know people “just want to get outside and away from what they’ve been doing,” Burton said.
He also added that because of the corporate memberships, season passes have been up.
According to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, “with the precautions and operational restrictions outlined... golf shall be permitted as a recreational activity, effective 6 a.m. May 1, 2020. In addition to the general social distancing standards set forth in the Stay at Home Order, golf courses and golfers need to abide by the following controls.”
Golf Clubs and Management restrictions: require online or telephone bookings; players shall be grouped in twosomes; 15 minutes between tee-times (average tee-times are roughly 12 minutes apart. Spreading out bookings would ensure people do not congregate at tee boxes; and spacing out the tee times would also limit the number of people at the golf course); signage describing operational changes including: no congregating, increased frequency of cleaning, no handshakes, and maintain social distancing between players; no practice ranges, chipping greens, or putting greens to limit large gatherings of individuals; no golf carts may be used on course (either owned by golf club or privately owned), except individuals with a physical disability or physical limitations that prevent them from walking the course may rent a cart from the golf club; only privately-owned pull carts may be utilized, rental of pull carts from the course will not be allowed; elevate the “bottom” of the cup: golfers could retrieve their ball without having to put their hand in the bottom of the regular cup and alternatively, place Styrofoam in the bottom of the cup; flags cannot be removed from the cup; clubhouses, halfway houses and pro shops shall remain closed; prohibit beverage and snack carts; and courses shall operate at a minimum basic operations level of staff to limit customer and staff contact.
More of the long list of guidelines: remove drinking water jugs and prohibit use of water fountains that are permanently affixed with signage; elimination of on-course and practice facility touchpoints (i.e. bag drop, benches, ball washes, bunker/sand trap rakes, rental equipment, and water coolers); hand sanitizer and soap in all restrooms, including those on the course; restrooms shall be sanitized regularly; no indoor events or outside tournaments; restaurants can remain open for takeout only; all tables and chairs removed or flipped upside down to prohibit use; and indoor facilities may be open for minimal operations for use by golf course workers to facilitate the outdoor recreation footprint and activity.
Player Restrictions: any players with any symptoms of COVID-19, should not play; any players from a household with someone with symptoms of COVID-19 should not play; golfers must walk and carry own clubs, no caddies; bring your own supply of balls, tees, ball markers, and any other equipment needed to play golf; insist on social distancing on tees, greens and throughout the round; players shall maintain adequate physical distancing between other twosomes; golfers should pick up their own ball; handle your own scorecard; bring your own water/sports drink, towel and snack; do not use the public drinking fountain or ball cleaner; leave the flag in place while putting; sort out the sand in the bunker with a club; put on golf shoes at your vehicle; bring hand sanitizer and use during your round and at the end; and no handshakes at the beginning of the round or at the 18th hole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.