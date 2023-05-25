DANVILLE — The day is finally here for many who have been waiting for a casino to open in Danville.
The Illinois Gaming Board has issued Golden Nugget Danville Casino a temporary operating permit for it to open to the public.
The permit allows the casino to open in the interim prior to the IGB approving the casino's permanent license.
According to a Saturday morning press release issued by the casino, the Golden Nugget Danville Casino will open at 4 p.m., Saturday, May 27.
Holiday weekend hours will be:
Saturday, May 27 - 4 p.m.-midnight.
Sunday, May 28 - 4 p.m.-midnight.
Monday, May 29 - 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30 - Closed.
Starting May 31, temporary casino hours are 4 p.m. to midnight daily except for Sundays and Tuesdays. The hours on Sunday are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Golden Nugget Danville will be closed on Tuesdays.
The $100 million Golden Nugget Danville Casino is off Lynch Road at 204 Eastgate Drive on the city’s east side.
Danville Development President Jimmy Wilmot said, “We are excited to take the next big step in the process, and open our casino to the over 21 public. We are incredibly thankful of the hard work and support of the Danville community, greater Vermilion County, and the state of Illinois, especially the efforts of the Illinois Gaming Board. Without all these agencies and their representatives’ efforts we wouldn’t be here today.”
The Golden Nugget Danville is planning a grand opening. Details for the grand opening will be announced later.
The Golden Nugget Danville Casino is still looking to fill several positions such as administrative assistants, slot attendants, cooks/chefs, security officers, wait staff, EVS attendant (casino housekeeping), cage cashiers, maintenance techs, bartenders and more. All full-time positions qualify to participate in benefits such as medical, vision, dental, health savings plan, short- and long-term disability. Apply on indeed.com or their website www.goldennuggetcom/danville.
The Danville Golden Nugget casino gaming floor features almost 500 slot machines. The slot mix has traditional slots and the latest video technology. There are favorite table games with 14 Las Vegas style table games including Mini-Baccarat, Blackjack, 3-Card Poker, Craps, Mississippi Stud, Roulette and Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em. The Sportsbook will open soon to test your luck and get in on the live action. There will be plenty of food and drinks too. In addition to the Sports bar, the casino is home to the legendary Saltgrass Steakhouse. Saltgrass Steakhouse temporary hours are daily 4 p.m.-9 p.m.
IGB officials previously stated they were working with Golden Nugget Danville Casino to complete the necessary pre-opening operations testing, assessment and audit, which included a practice gaming session.
In March 2022, the IGB unanimously approved Danville Development LLC and its application being preliminary suitable for a Danville casino owners’ license. The following month, a groundbreaking for the casino occurred.
This followed a decades-long effort by local and state officials to have a casino open in Danville. Finally in 2019, a gambling expansion bill included a casino license for Danville.
Golden Nugget Danville officials had hoped to open the casino in March or April, planning for a spring 2023 opening.
