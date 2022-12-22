The local Toys for Tots campaign distributed gifts to people Tuesday and Wednesday at St. James United Methodist Church.
Carla Winland, left, helps Miranda Palmer pick out toys for Palmer's children on Wednesday.
The Marine Corps League's Bob Dartt assists someone with picking out gifts for their children at the Toys for Tots distribution on Wednesday.
Volunteer Rheta Dartt, left, said her favorite part of the holiday season is helping with the local Toys for Tots campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.