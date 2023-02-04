SPRINGFIELD — Girl Scouts of Central Illinois have kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season, rallying the community to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.
New this year, online exclusive Raspberry Rally joins the line-up alongside classic family favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs and more.
Consumers can support their local Girl Scout troops by purchasing their favorite varieties and trying the new, online exclusive Raspberry Rally, a thin crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating as Thin Mints cookies. This new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.
In addition to selling cookies via the Digital Cookie online platform for direct shipment or local delivery sales, Girl Scouts will be back out in their communities running outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state and CDC guidelines while still getting everyone’s favorite cookies to their customers.
“It feels great to be back out in the community, talking to our customers at their doors and in front of local storefronts,” said GSCI CEO Pam Kovacevich. “With the addition of the Raspberry Rally, this cookie line-up has never been stronger, and the girls are excited to get out there, use their communication and selling skills and meet their 2023 goals.”
Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including by earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life.
To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season:
If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she's selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.
You can text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news.
The official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths in the area.
Beginning Feb. 18, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to local causes.
For more information call 888-623-1237 or visit GetYourGirlPower.org for more information about sales dates and specific cookie availability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.