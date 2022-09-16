The City of Danville announced that southbound Gilbert Street in front of Big Lots will have a temporary lane closure beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.
The closure is due to sewer repairs and the work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The lane closure is only for the outside lane of southbound Gilbert Street.
Motorists are asked to choose an alternate route. Expect delays in traffic during operations. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling near the work zone and be attentive to changes in signage in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.