DANVILLE — DLO Musical Theatre presents “Ghost the Musical” at the historic Fischer Theatre.
The production will be Feb. 10-12.
It is directed by Jodi Prosser-Muller, with music direction by Tyler Thompson, and adapted from the hit film by its Academy Award-winning screenwriter, Bruce Joel Rubin.
“Ghost the Musical” follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death. The bond of love transcends the boundaries of life itself to grow stronger and more fully realized. Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to a storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death.
Ghost the Musical is a poignant romance that builds comedy, suspense, and deeply felt emotion to an ethereal climax that you will never forget.
Cast includes: Molly Jensen – Bailey Thompson; Sam Wheat – Kyle Klein II; Carl Bruner – Bryan Goode; Sam’s Assistant – Delaney Wright; Willie Lopez – Adrian Rivera; Hospital Ghost – Pete Barrett; Subway Ghost – Jerry Strain; Louise – Natalya Bourn; Clara – Terryan White; Mrs. Santiago – Kelly Holden; Oda Mae Brown – Ky’eisha Maze; Workman – Kaden Churchill; Officer Wallace – Lisa Strain; Detective Beiderman – Paul Strain; Ortisha – Mary Catherine Roberson; Orlando – Nehemiah Ray; Bank Officer – Suzy Goben; Furgeson – Craig Smith; and Nuns – Jennifer Lewis, Maya Hale, Nancy Keener.
Ghosts/Higher Spirits/Patrons/Ensemble: Jakhi Anderson, Kaden Churchill, Renee Cyr, Marley Donaldson, Jonathan Estes, Suzy Goben, Maya Hale, Nancy Keener, Craig Krukewitt Smith, Jennifer Lewis, Bella Norton, Nehemiah Ray, Maia Roberson, Malia Roberson, Mary Catherine Roberson, Arwen Wright, Delaney Wright, Gideon Wright and Joanna Wright.
DLO is supported in part with grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency. DLO is a member of the American Association of Community Theatre.
Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
Tickets are $22 if purchased in advance, $25 at the door, $7 for students. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at dlomusicaltheatre.com or atthefischer.com, or at the Fischer box office.
