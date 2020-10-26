GESSIE, Ind. — A rural Indiana man discovered that assaulting an officer with a car and making threats will land you in jail.
At approximately 6:40 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19, deputies were notified of a possible road rage incident that occurred at CR 1350 N and CR 300 W, just south of Rileysburg. It was discovered that a process server, and Illinois Law Enforcement Officer, was attempting to serve papers to an Anthony J. House, 50, of Gessie, according to a press release issued Saturday by Vermilion County Sheriff Mike Phelps. When the server made contact with House, House became angry and aggressive towards the server. The process server decided to leave the residence in order to avoid confrontation with House.
The process server began traveling westbound on CR 1350 N, towards the Illinois line, when he observed House get in a red Chevy Suburban and begin to pursue him. When the process server slowed down at the 1350 N/300 W intersection, House rammed the rear of the vehicle.
House lost control of his vehicle and came to a stop in a nearby field. Vermilion County Illinois deputies were notified of the situation by the process server and arrived on scene. Once Vermillion County Indiana deputies arrived on scene, they were notified that the process server went to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, Ill., for medical treatment after the collision. Deputies were further informed that House had fled the scene on foot.
Law enforcement from surrounding agencies attempted to locate House but were unsuccessful at the time. House then began calling “9-1-1” making threatening statements to local law enforcement. Officers were able to contact House on his phone and House continued to threaten them stating that he was back home waiting for them. Officers arrived at the residence and made contact with House. House attempted to run from the officers on scene but was subdued after a short struggle.
House consented to a portable breath test which showed him to be at a 0.175%. After being cleared medically by Illiana EMS, House was transported to the Vermillion County Jail and booked in on the following charges:
- Battery with bodily injury on a Public Safety Official (a level 5 felony)
- Battery with a deadly weapon (level 5 felony)
- Resisting law enforcement (a misdemeanor)
- Criminal Recklessness (level 6 felony)
- and Resisting Law Enforcement (a misdemeanor).
House has since been released after posting $1,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.