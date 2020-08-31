WESTVILLE – A motorcycle accident Sunday night in Westville resulted in serious injuries to a Georgetown man.
According to a preliminary investigation, a motorcycle driven by Shane A. Green, 29, of Georgetown, was traveling south on Illinois Route 1 at Main Street in Westville shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday when the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
Green did not stop and proceeded through a stoplight, Illinois State Police said. A car driven by Jarred Nelk, 27, of Clarks Hill, Ind., had been stopped at the stoplight facing east on west Main Street at Illinois Route 1, and when the light turned green, Nelk began to pull into the intersection to turn north onto Illinois Route 1. Green struck the front end of Nelk’s car.
Green was transported by helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries. Nelk and a passenger, Blase S. Sanders, 20, of Danville, were uninjured.
Green was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disobeying a stoplight. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department plans to cite Green with additional charges.
