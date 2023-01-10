GEORGETOWN – Georgetown Fair has announced Rodney Atkins will be the headlining musical act for the 2023 fair.
Atkins is a country music artist with more than a billion career on-demand streams. He will be headlining on Saturday, July 15. Opening the show will be Southern Illinois Native turned Nashville hit maker Drew Baldridge, whose song “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” became a TikTok sensation in 2022 with more than 65 million streams.
Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 13. Tickets and show information can be found at www.georgetownfair.org.
Find out more about Georgetown Fair by visiting www.georgetownfair.org or by following them on Facebook @georgetownfair.
About Rodney Atkins: With eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s and 1 billion career on-demand streams under his belt, Atkins is one of country music’s most prominent artists. Continuing to be recognized as a powerful voice on country radio, his platinum-selling No. 1 “Watching You” earned the songwriter a BMI “Million-Air” award and the top spot-on Country Aircheck’s top-played songs of the decade list. Atkins was the second most-played male artist of the decade overall. He has also sold over 11 million units and earned 10 career gold, platinum and multi-platinum RIAA certifications to date, including his latest gold-certified single, “Caught Up in The Country (feat. The Fisk Jubilee Singers),” which also set the record for longest-running single in Billboard Country Airplay history at 57 weeks. Atkins recently performed on NBC’s TODAY Show, GMA’s Strahan & Sara, and FOX & Friends. Rodney’s latest single “A Little Good News” is available now.
