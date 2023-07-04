GEORGETOWN — To move away from August’s state fair, Georgetown Fair officials decided to move up the 2023 Georgetown Fair to July 8-15 instead of having it as usual in August.
Danielle Turner, director on the fair board, said the main reason for moving the fair dates earlier in the summer was to allow livestock exhibitors to show at the state fair and not have both events be too close together.
Vermilion County 4-H had their own event at the Georgetown Fairgrounds in June last year, not part of the fair.
This year, those in 4-H are joining fair week.
Turner said by having the fair in June, they hope to increase the number of people showing livestock.
The fair livestock shows attract Indiana participants as well.
Turner said it can be difficult to get all the local fair dates figured out and what fits best for everyone.
“We are looking forward to the fair,” Turner said. “It’s going to be a great week.”
The theme for this year’s fair is “The Place to ‘Bee’ in 2023.”
There are some shifts in the usual schedule of fair events.
The demolition derby, usually at the end of the week, will kick off the fair this year on Saturday, July 8.
The fair board also is bringing Buckets N Boards comedy percussion show Thursday, July 13 to the fair. They are family-friendly and well known, including being on Disney Cruises.
“We wanted to bring something new into the area that we’ve never had before,” Turner said.
The Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant will be inside the banquet center Monday night, July 10.
There are 12 queen candidates this year.
Turner said it will be sad to see Brylie Smith of Catlin end her queen term, but exciting to welcome someone new for her year as queen and to have that opportunity.
Tuesday night, July 11, will see the talent show indoors at the banquet center as well.
Outside events during the week will include the barn yard tracker pull at the grandstands on Tuesday, July 11. The rodeo will be on Friday, July 14.
“We’ll go out with a bang on the 15th with the country concert, Rodney Atkins and Drew Baldridge,” Turner said.
The fair has had some big country artist names in the past, including Garth Brooks and Kenny Chesney. It went some years without big country concerts but have brought them back.
“It seems to be something everyone enjoys,” Turner said.
Atkins, the 2023 fair’s headlining musical act, is a country music artist with more than a billion career on-demand streams. Opening the show will be Southern Illinois native turned Nashville hit maker Drew Baldridge, whose song “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” became a TikTok sensation in 2022 with more than 65 million streams.
Ticket prices are on the fair’s website www.georgetownfair.org.
Conner Family Amusements, a family-owned company from Illinois, is providing the carnival rides this year.
“It’s cool to keep that local somewhat,” Turner said.
The carnival starts Tuesday night, July 11, and runs through Saturday, July 15. Advanced armband sales are through July 10, $15 instead of $25. An armband also can be used any night, except for Kiddie Day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 15 where each ride will be a $1 ticket.
“It’s a huge deal for families,” Turner said. “That’s a pretty exciting change for a lot of people.”
There will be a lot of livestock shows the first weekend kicking off fair week, in addition to throughout the week. Entry day for the home economic vegetable and other 4-H general project shows is July 8.
A full fair schedule can be found at www.georgetownfair.org.
Turner added that there will be a very wide variety of food vendors, free music every night, including Dixie Flyer, Highway 341 and Logan Kirby, and July 12’s Golden Wedding Day event to honor couples married for 50 years or more.
For those who have never been to the fair, Turner said parking is free, with north and east parking lots off Mill and Seminary streets, and access to the back side of the park.
Gate admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children.
When attendees walk in, there are food vendors down the midway, buildings with projects, the barn area for livestock, the Busy Barn with free activities for kids of all ages where they can ride pedal trucks and do other activities.
“It’s a great way for kids to learn about agriculture while at the fair,” Turner said.
“I think you’ll find something for everyone and for all ages,” she added about the fair.
Turner said the 24 fair board members work hard throughout the year on the fair. A lot of people keep up the grounds, work on marketing, ticketing and other aspects, she said.
“It really takes all 24 to make it happen,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.