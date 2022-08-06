CATLIN – Matt McGee’s family members are hopeful that Friday’s heart surgery in Chicago will make life easier for the 47 year old who was diagnosed two years ago with a genetic heart condition.
McGee’s wife, Kristi, said her husband and the father of four hadn’t felt well for several years.
“He would have shortness of breath and tightness in his chest,” she said. “We brushed it off as stress or asthma for six years.”
During an office visit in February 2020, McGee’s primary care physician discovered a heart murmur that was worrisome.
“The heart murmur was very loud,” Kristi said. “We knew something was very wrong.”
McGee’s doctor referred him to a cardiologist at Carle, but as the day of his appointment approached, McGee’s life — as well as everyone else’s — was put on hold in March 2020 with the onset of COVID-19.
“He had an appointment at a cardiologist in March 2020, but the world shut down,” Kristi said.
It wasn’t until November 2020 when McGee was finally seen by a Carle cardiologist who told him his heart condition was something he couldn’t treat and referred McGee to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
“We left there not knowing the diagnosis or the seriousness of it,” Kristi said.
At Northwestern, McGee was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and underwent surgery in February 2021 to have a pacemaker and defibrillator installed.
“With HCM, the septal wall thickens, causing an obstruction which causes the blood not to flow properly between the two bottom chambers of the heart which in turn stretches the heart valve,” Kristi explained.
“When you hear of teenagers who play sports and go into cardiac arrest, it’s because they have HCM,” she said.
“It’s a genetic disease, and there is a 50 percent chance my children will have it,” she added. “They show no signs of it, but it’s more common than you realize, and now my kids have to worry about it.”
The McGees’ children — Jacob, 21, Shelby, 17, Karli, 13, and Grayson, 9 — are seen by cardiologists and receive echocardiograms annually.
“Our three youngest kids go to Lurie in Chicago once a year,” Kristi said. “Our son, Jacob, goes to Matt’s cardiologist because Jacob found out he has hypertension, so we switched him to the cardiologist at Northwestern.”
Matt’s father, Mike McGee, also has since been diagnosed with HCM.
“His (Mike McGee’s) mom’s sister, mom’s brother and his mom’s mom all died young of cardiac arrest,” Kristi said. “It’s in their genes.”
New genes with the HCM marker are being discovered all of the time. Matt McGee, however, is one of the 20 percent of HCM patients who doesn’t know which specific gene is responsible for his HCM, making it difficult to predict the disease in his children and for doctors to determine a treatment plan for him.
With medicine and the pacemaker, McGee was feeling better last summer, but during the fall and winter “all of his symptoms came back in full force,” Kristi said.
“We knew something was wrong,” she said. “The medicine wasn’t working and the pacemaker wasn’t keeping the obstruction cleared.”
The open heart surgery on Aug. 5 entailed removing the thickness in the septal wall to allow the blood to flow properly in his heart. McGee will continue to need a pacemaker and defibrillator.
Kristi and his children hope that with the surgery, McGee will regain his energy and feel as close to normal as possible.
“It doesn’t take away the disease, but he should have his energy back,” Kristi said.
“He works two jobs. He works third shift at Kraft and also as the township highway commissioner,” she added. “I don’t know how he does it. He’s tired and out of breath. He doesn’t know how bad he feels.”
After the surgery, McGee will remain in the hospital in Chicago for approximately a week and then have a 10- to 12-week recovery.
“The next few months are going to be rough for us while Matt is out of work,” she said.
Kristi, who is a teacher at Oakwood Junior High, said she participates in a HCM support group on Facebook and is grateful for the outpouring of support her family has received from the Catlin community.
The McGees’ oldest daughter Shelby created a GoFundMe account earlier this week. The Matthew McGee Benefit Fund also has been established at Catlin Bank at both the Catlin and Georgetown locations.
Jeff Fauver, president of Catlin Bank, said he has known McGee for at least 15 years.
“He’s a good guy and very involved in the community,” he said. “He’s a really good family man.
“It’s so sad. He’s so young and full of life,” Fauver added. “Not just the bank, but also the Catlin community, has been great about supporting the family.”
