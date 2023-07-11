DANVILLE — City Engineer Sam Cole said Garfield Pool is off to the races right now, with construction on improvements well underway.
“If you haven’t been by there, pretty much all that’s left is the pool,” Cole said. “All the deck’s gone, the buildings are gone, they’re working on the new utilities to that area. That will continue through the rest of the year, the winter. I hope that we’re (where) the building shells are up, and they are doing inside work in the winter. We’re still targeting opening Memorial Day of 2024.”
“I don’t have any indications that that’s not feasible yet,” Cole said.
Some material choices and layout changes have been made for the project due to budget constraints.
“I don’t think your average person would even know that it’s changed,” Cole said. “In no way it compromises the quality of the project.”
He said they’ve changed some value engineering items where the city works with the contractor to save money.
The pump house and bath house are getting completely replaced, in addition to a new stainless steel pool gutter system that’s a lot more durable.
There still will be a lot of concrete decking around the pool for seating area, and new slides.
“I’m really excited about the new bath house. It’s going to be larger,” Cole said.
For better usage, the bath house will have more bathroom space, better changing rooms, locker space that people can see and a staff room.
It won’t have a full concession area as originally planned, due to budget cuts and in talking to the Urbana Park District and others who have gotten away from concessions setups because it’s hard to staff and it loses money.
Instead, there will be vending machines in the locker area where people can purchase snacks.
Cole said the other park districts they’ve talked to have been pleased with going to a vending machine setup.
“There’s always the possibility where we can work out something if somebody wants to put a food truck there or do something else. That’d be a great way to meet the need without taxpayer dollars having to do it,” Cole said.
The overall project is exciting for the city.
“It’s just a great thing to have for our youth and I’m really excited about it,” Cole added.
City officials know they are on a tight time frame and haven’t had to adjust the schedule back at this point to still open next summer.
The rest of Garfield Park improvements are on hold due to higher costs for the pool project. The pool was over budget and money was moved from the planned park project to the pool.
Land acquisition and demolition work associated with the park improvements still is occurring.
The city has about $590,000 in earmarked park improvements money to leverage to get a grant to fund the other park improvements.
Cole said, “So, we’re still moving forward with that concept, just regrouping on how it’s phased and approached. City crews are doing some of the old building removals and the other stuff that we can just get out of there, and get that work done to save some cost and we’re already doing some demolitions.”
It was hoped Dines Machine and Manufacturing Shop could move by the end of the year, but Cole said he’s not sure if it will happen that soon. The city has an option to buy the former Del Storm building at the northeast corner of Voorhees Street and Michigan Avenue for Dines. The city is working with an architect to see what upgrades to meet code are required for that building. Dines’ move isn’t holding up the park project.
In another recreation project, the Vermilion County Trail Alliance has been clearing out trees to make way for a parking area off Hungry Hollow Road and Woodbury Hill Road. The parking area could be oil and chipped by the end of the year. Light poles will be placed there, and Aqua Illinois is helping with water service for the facility, according to Cole.
The group has received grant money and is working with the city in phases for about a 12-mile multi-use pedestrian trail system on the west side of Harrison Park and undeveloped city lands to the north.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.