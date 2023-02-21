DANVILLE — Danville City Council aldermen were expected to act on bids for the Garfield Pool and Park improvements at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
However, bids came in higher than projected.
According to City Engineer Sam Cole, the city had four bids on the park portion of the work and one bid on the pool portion.
“Unfortunately, all bids came in a fair amount above estimate. We are currently evaluating the project and bids for the best way to move forward and will not be releasing the bid info until we have that sorted out,” according to Cole.
He said they’re not seeking to award the bid Tuesday as this is likely to take more time than that to chart the path forward.
In May 2022, the Danville City Council approved a $24.7 million American Rescue Plan Act spending plan of COVID-19 relief funds.
Estimated cost for the Garfield Pool and Park improvements was $12 million. Estimated breakdown: $9.825 million for refurbishment of the Garfield Park municipal swimming pool and $2.175 million for Garfield Park plans.
The project’s bidding period ran from Dec. 21, 2022 to Feb. 15, 2023.
The project is to consist of: Garfield Pool improvements including the replacement/modification of the mechanical building and equipment including the pool heater, filter, recirculation pump, piping, valves, accessories, electrical and control panels and lighting; bath house building and appurtenances; modifications to the existing pool gutter system, piping and appurtenances; modifications to the pool deck and appurtenances, site lighting and electrical and construction of a new slide structure and pool with piping and appurtenances. Garfield Park improvements would include new playground equipment, football field, landscaping, sidewalk, site lighting and parking lot. All permitted work covered by Illinois Department of Public Health must be completed by a pre-qualified contractor with IDPH for the construction of swimming facilities in Illinois.
Cole last week told aldermen they also would be asked to act on a contract for engineering services to oversee the project and also utility relocation with Ameren for $121,810 for the project.
Cole had said the city could end up with one contractor for the park and pool or two separate contractors. He said they will pick what is best for the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.