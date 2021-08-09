DANVILLE- Fresh cucumbers, green beans, lettuce and tomatoes; walking outside and picking fresh vegetables is one of the joys of summer. Unfortunately, not every household has the room for a vegetable garden. Raised Beds have surged in popularity because homeowners, churches, schools, libraries and even hospitals can build a garden that fits their needs and budget. Raised Beds come in all shapes and sizes and solve a variety of problems. Poor soil? Rabbits eating your veggies and flowers? Small landscape? Looking for a way to reduce weeding and back aches? Raised beds can provide the answer to many common gardening issues.
Douglas Discovery Community Garden in Danville has a large number of raised beds in an assortment of shapes, styles and sizes. On Tuesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. CDT, University of Illinois Extension Vermilion County Master Gardeners, will hold a program on this popular topic. Master Gardeners will discuss their own raised beds and how they have dealt with issues over the years. They will answer questions on building materials, soil, size, drainage, trellises, row covers and more. This is the perfect time to get answers to any problems you may be experiencing, see the different styles and decide what would work best in your garden. Please bring a chair and dress for the weather.
Douglas Discovery Garden is located on the southeast side of Danville off Bowman close to I-74. Parking is available on the street near Florida and Wayne. Any and all COVID policies in place at the time by University of Illinois Extension will be followed.
While there is no charge to attend this presentation, we ask that attendees please register to receive handouts. Register by calling 217-442-8615 or online at the Vermilion County Extension Master Gardener website https://go.illinois.edu/RaisedBedsatDDG.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
