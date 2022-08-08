DANVILLE—Vermilion County Master Gardeners have their annual “Garden to Table” program coming up on Aug.16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Kennekuk County Park Laury Red Barn.
They plan to discuss which plants thrived during the 2022 growing season, which ones struggled and why, managing insects and pests and unusual produce and flowers one can grow in east central Illinois.
The opportunity to sample different varieties of locally grown vegetables and fruits will also be part of the program to help others find new varieties of fruits or vegetables to grow next year, along with ways to use harvested produce. The tasting will be at the end of the event.
There is no charge to attend; however, attendees are asked to register so the organization will have adequate handouts and materials.
Register online at the University of Illinois Extension website https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2022-08-16-garden-table or by calling the Vermilion County Extension Office at 217-442-8615.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
