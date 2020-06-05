As the Illinois Gaming Board gets ready to resume meetings next week, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also signed an executive order regarding sports wagering.
The Illinois Gaming Board will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11 in Chicago.
In accordance with the May 29, 2020, disaster proclamation issued by Pritzker, in-person attendance of more than 10 people at the regular meeting location is not feasible; therefore, the IGB will have the meeting through electronic means.
The link to the livestream meeting is https://multimedia.illinois.gov/igb/igb-live.html – the livestream will be available via this link on the morning of June 11.
In accordance with the Riverboat and Casino Gambling Code, the public must provide at least two days’ notice if someone wants to address the board during the public comment period. Contact Alicia Passfield at alicia.passfield@igb.illinois.gov no later than 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9 with a request to address the board during the public comment period and to receive instructions on how to access the IGB meeting.
An agenda for the meeting has not yet been posted. The Illinois Gaming Board has suspended all video gaming operations at all licensed video gaming establishments and suspended gambling operations at all casinos until further notice due to COVID-19. The board is continuously monitoring developments in connection with the COVID-19 public health crisis and will update licensees and the public as warranted. To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, Pritzker signed an executive order this week temporarily removing the in-person sports wagering registration requirements for casinos, racetracks and sports facilities. Casino gaming and horse racing have been suspended since March 16, 2020, to protect the health and safety of staff and patrons. “Governor Pritzker’s executive order allows Illinois sports fans to temporarily place wagers from the safety of their own home, protecting a revenue source that is critical as the state begins to recover from the damaging financial impact of COVID-19,” said Marcus Fruchter, administrator of the Illinois Gaming Board, in a press release.
“The Illinois Gaming Board looks forward to welcoming patrons back to casinos when it is safe to do so.”
Temporarily suspending the in-person registration requirement will allow fans to create online accounts and place wagers from the safety of their own homes while continuing to provide the state with revenue.
The executive order will remain in effect until the IGB issues a master sports wagering license. All licensees and temporary operating permit holders must continue to comply with the patron identification requirements and all other rules and regulations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.