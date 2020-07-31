The Illinois Gaming Board Thursday approved Haven Gaming’s withdrawal request for its Danville casino owners license application.
The board’s four members unanimously voted to allow Haven to withdraw its Danville license application.
With the board granting Haven’s request at Thursday’s meeting, under Rule 220(e) of the Illinois Gambling Act, there now is no pending casino license application for the City of Danville.
But Haven and city officials earlier this week said the plan is to submit a new application.
According to the IGB, under the circumstances with the license application withdrawal, Public Act 101-648 allows Danville to begin statutory local applicant selection process anew. This means that the City of Danville has 120 days to select its new applicant(s) and for the chosen applicant(s) to apply to the board.
If Danville again selects Haven Gaming as its applicant, Rule 220(e)(2) would require Haven Gaming to get leave, or permission, from the board before it can reapply because an applicant cannot reapply without leave from the board within a year from the date a withdrawal is granted.
If the IGB had rejected the request to withdraw, the next step would likely have involved a suitability determination by the board at a future board meeting under Rule 230©. If the IGB found Haven Gaming unsuitable for licensure, the local selection process could also begin anew under Public Act 101-648.
At Thursday’s meeting, IGB Administrator Marcus Fruchter said Haven Gaming’s initial application submitted last year for the newly created Danville casino license didn’t include sufficient information and didn’t comply with state statutes. It was deemed incomplete, and not a final application.
In March there was to a preliminary suitability determination by the board. The meeting was canceled due to COVID-19.
Fruchter said the IGB officials’ recommendation was for the gaming board to find Haven unsuitable for licensure based on the incomplete application.
The request by Haven came in to withdraw the application, and Fruchter at Thursday’s meeting said they recommended Haven’s request be granted as it’s in the best interest of the public and state gaming industry.
Board Chairman Charles Schmadeke also said the board would have adopted the unsuitability finding, and he’s anxious for the applicant to take advantage of all legal benefits.
Fruchter brought up, at the start of the meeting regarding new casino license applicants, how critical it is for them and their counsel to pay attention to application requirements for submission and statutes.
He also said necessary materials need to be submitted in a timely and complete manner, including certain updates and disclosures.
Fruchter also talked about ethical conduct, as a section of the gambling act, and disclosure of communications between casino host communities and applicants.
If some of those required disclosures have not been made, “we urge you to do so,” Fruchter said.
Vetting of the owners, financials and other information regarding the new casino license applicants has continued, he said.
Vermilion Advantage Interim President and CEO Tinisha Spain, who also served on the Danville Casino Selection Committee, said about the updated application, “This is a good thing, and an updated application only puts us in a stronger position for approval. The edits primarily address a change in financial partners and the operation of the casino.”
“Haven will be presenting to the city council on Aug. 18 to discuss the updated application and the public will see that we are still on track, the partners we have onboard are solid and then we’ll just need the stars to align in Chicago later this fall and we’ll have shovels in the ground,” Spain said.
History
As part of the casino license application process in October 2019 for Haven Gaming, in addition to the 42 pages of questions and information needed as part of the application for each applicant, there also was the $250,000 application fee and $50,000 background investigation fee required. Some communities submitted more than one application for review.
The Danville City Council unanimously certified Haven Gaming as the Danville Casino and Resort applicant. Prior to that, the council also unanimously accepted the casino steering committee’s recommendation of Haven Gaming as the casino operating partner. Haven Gaming’s initial team included about seven people with more than a century of gaming experience combined with casinos, including in Joliet, Michigan City, Ind., and California.
Danville’s casino steering committee selected a 42-acre site in the Southgate Industrial Park for where the casino would be located. The site is south of Interstate 74 at the Lynch Road exit and is owned by Lou Mervis heirs. The proposed casino will have up to 2,000 slot machines, 40 gaming tables and also sports betting lounges and bars, a 2,500 seat entertainment venue, conference/banquet center, 300-seat buffet, a boutique hotel and rooftop spa/salon, pool and lazy river, celebrity-style restaurants and other amenities.
The starter casino would have about 500 slot machines and 10-20 table games.
Proposed phases of development: Phase 1 would include the starter casino and one to two restaurants, bar and initial parking. The second phase would be the full casino, buffet, up to approximately three restaurants and additional parking. The third phase would include the hotel, spa, pool and expo/convention center.
It could take three to four years, depending on weather, for all three phases.
The project has been estimated at about $230 million.
About 400 construction jobs are expected with the casino, with local union workers being used. With all three phases, about 1,000 jobs, the majority being full-time, are expected.
Community benefits to Danville, to be paid by Haven Gaming, would include $1 million each upfront for an addition to the Boys & Girls Club, city hall and municipal buildings improvements and also the riverfront. There’s also were annual benefits proposed including for the Fischer Theatre and public safety.
The city would receive 4 percent of the casino resorts’ annual revenue after taxes paid which could be about $1.5 to $2 million a year.
Local officials chose Haven Gaming as the casino operating partner after a solicitation of interest. Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. reported there were seven entities showing initial casino interest. The city ended up receiving three proposals, in which two of the groups — Haven Gaming, which was initially called Ciela Gaming, and also Mille Lacs Corp. Ventures, the business arm of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe in East Central Minnesota — had face-to-face meetings with the steering committee.
