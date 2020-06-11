With nothing on the agenda for today’s Illinois Gaming Board meeting regarding Danville’s casino license, the waiting continues to see if it is on July’s board agenda.
It’s been almost five months since the IGB last met. It didn’t have regular meetings in February or May, but its meetings in March and April were canceled due to the coronavirus.
Today’s meeting is a virtual, online meeting, with an agenda that includes a long list of video gaming license renewals, sports wagering licensee items and casino owners licensee items pertaining to casinos including in Elgin and East Peoria such as an owners license renewal from March.
In a statement to the media this week, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said he had nothing new to report.
“As I said in a statement a few weeks ago, I will not be doing interviews or answering questions about the Danville casino license application or our preferred applicant Haven Gaming until I have additional information or something changes. Again, there is no new information at this time, and nothing has changed, so I have no statements to give and nothing new to offer you. Also, I cannot answer questions when I myself have not been informed. Therefore, if you have questions about the process or our specific application, I suggest you contact the IGB because they are the only ones who might be able to provide the insight which you seek.”
A spokesperson for the Illinois Gaming Board stated through email “The board does not comment on the status of pending applications other than to say that any action regarding an initial casino license determination will be made at a board meeting.”
Last month, state legislators approved extending Danville’s casino licensing application period for six months if a license isn’t granted. The gaming bill amendment was originally sponsored by Sen. Scott Bennett. A license was to be issued by October.
The Danville City Council selected Haven Gaming LLC as the city’s casino operating partner in October 2019. Haven submitted its casino license application to the IGB also that month.
Haven Gaming Attorney Scott Sypolt said they’re not worried.
He said the IGB is primarily focusing on getting existing casinos up and going again, and on sports wagering, right now.
“They are trying to focus on getting things back to normal,” Sypolt said. “That’s where their focus should be.”
He said Danville could be back on the IGB agenda at the July meeting, depending on what gets done in the next month.
“We’re just being patient,” he added, saying they are staying positive and focused. “We hit every criteria the legislators were looking for. We focus on the objective. We’re confident in getting the job done.”
“The bottom line is we are the best position group to get Danville what they want as quickly as possible,” Sypolt said.
