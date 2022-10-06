DANVILLE — Suspended Vermilion Regional Airport Manager Alexandra "Alex" Gale's attorney released a press release on Gale's behalf Thursday afternoon.
Attorney Kaylan Huber, with Huber & Mudd, LLC, stated the press release is regarding Gale’s suspension from the Vermilion County Regional Airport Authority.
"This release is in response to the Vermilion Regional Airport Authority (VRAA)’s meeting and press release regarding the suspension of Airport Manager, Alexandra (“Alex”) Gale."
"The VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters on Monday, Sept. 26, while Alex was attending a conference, out of town, on behalf of the VRAA. During that meeting, Mr. Rodney Hightower, a friend of Craig Davidson (board member) flew in on his personal plane from St. Louis, Missouri and was in executive session for more than two hours. Upon exiting executive session, the board adjourned for the evening. There was no action taken by the board. The board was silent."
"While the VRAA has indicated that Alex’s suspension is due to a series of events over the course of her 21-month tenure, VRAA has not provided information regarding these alleged events. Alex believes that this issue stems from an event on Thursday, Sept. 8 where the Vermilion Regional Airport Authority (VRAA) hosted a Business After Hours Event, coordinated with Vermilion Advantage, via Alex. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Alex presented her Manager's Report at the monthly VRAA meeting and included the information regarding the Business After Hours event with Vermilion Advantage. At that meeting, the Board of Directors did not ask her any questions regarding that event or indicate any issues."
"On Thursday, Sept. 22, Alex was approached by Mr. Jonathan Myers and Mr. Joe Vincent (board members) regarding the event. Mr. Myers indicated that a complaint was made about Alex from that event. They would not disclose who made the complaint. Mr. Myers encouraged Alex to reach out to attendees from the event to write their account of the evening and send it directly to him or Mr. Vincent. Multiple statements were provided to Mr. Myers and Mr. Vincent."
"On Friday, Sept. 23, Mr. Myers told Alex that he had contacted people from the event and that all statements were aligning with what was contained in the written statements. The summary of which was that the event was successful, and that Alex conducted herself in the highest esteem in representing the VRAA."
"Another special meeting was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30. On Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. counsel for the VRAA, Jerry Davis, contacted Alex’s counsel to inquire as to whether Alex would be willing to speak with Mr. Davis and Mr. Hightower at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, before the 10 a.m. special meeting. Mr. Hightower reached out to Alex’s personal cell phone late on Thursday evening. At this time, Alex did not know who Mr. Hightower was and why he would be contacting her. The board was silent."
"Prior to the special meeting, Alex and Mr. Hightower met, along with their respective attorneys, to discuss a possible resolution. During that meeting, Alex was told to resign, or the board would make things difficult for her. Mr. Hightower made it clear that the board did not want to move forward with her as the manager of VRAA. The board was silent."
"During this meeting, she asked, repeatedly, for a written memo/report of the disciplinary investigation. She was provided with nothing. The VRAA Employee Handbook states, 'a written memo or report will be made by management of all the facts. A copy of this memo or report will be read and signed by the employee, indicating receipt of the report, and placed in the employee’s personnel file.' To date, the board continues to violate its own handbook requirements."
"The VRAA held a special meeting on Friday, Sept. 30. During that meeting, 18 individuals, including community leaders, spoke on her behalf. They were unanimous in their support of Alex and her role as manager. Local companies stressed the importance of her continued involvement in VRAA, and that her continued involvement is one of the pillars of their success. The public was not silent."
"It did not matter. The board, after being in executive session for more than four hours, voted to suspend her for 45 days pending a signed acceptance of the suspension terms. Additionally, they voted to hire Mr. Hightower as a consultant, as well as interim manager. The board did not take rollcall votes, and they did not vote on compensation, benefits, etc. for Mr. Hightower. A suspension agreement was purportedly drafted by Mr. Hightower and forwarded to Alex via Mr. Davis."
"Mr. Hightower released a statement indicating that Alex’s suspension was due to a series of events that had occurred over the course of her 21-month tenure with the VRAA; however, that is simply not true. The board has remained silent. Alex will not be silent. It is disappointing that an unfounded accusation is enough for the board to discount her accomplishments and her involvement with the community. It is a shame that Vermilion County taxpayers are footing the bill to pay Mr. Hightower, a friend of a board member, as a consultant and as interim manager, without any transparency to or input from the public. Mr. Hightower does not reside in Vermilion County, and he does not pay taxes in Vermilion County. He has zero ties to our community."
"Alex has devoted herself to the VRAA during her employment. She has given her time, effort and energy in her position as manager of the VRAA, moving the airport forward, and making it visible to the community while simultaneously improving internal airport operations. Alex wants to put the community first and tell them the truth, because that is what they deserve. She wants the VRAA to rescind any suspension, allow her to get back to work, and allow the community to benefit from her continued involvement as manager of the Vermilion Regional Airport Authority."
Hightower, contacted by the Commercial-News Thursday afternoon, had no comments on the press release, which he'd not seen. He said following another meeting, he may have additional information to soon release.
The Commercial-News has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request regarding Hightower's compensation for his new airport duties.
Response to the FOIA request by email from Sheryl Tingley, assistant airport manager and office manager, "I am in receipt of your request. At this time, this office does not have that information. I have forwarded your email to the VRAA attorney."
