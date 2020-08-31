HOOPESTON — G & C Diagnostic, 220 Bank St, will be open for business Monday, September 14, at 6 a.m. under the leadership of Elizabeth "Bitsy" Johnson RN BSN and Chellsea Weinard PBT CNA. The pair saw a need and decided to address it with a less expensive way to obtain blood draws and other lab work.
“So many people needed it, that’s why we did it,” Goodrum said. Explaining that several friends had no insurance or such high deductibles that it made it difficult for them. Goodrum went on to explain that co-workers schedules did not always allow time for their own lab work to be done so G & C Diagnostics would be here for them.
Hours will be 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday but added if they see a need, they will open on Wednesday.
The pair started planning the lab in 2019 with the objective to “offer the community a more cost-effective option for lab work.”
The building was first on the list of items to acquire. When the building at 220 Bank St. was found at a reasonable price, they grabbed it and began the work of rehabbing it. The building was totally gutted from the roof down, Weinard said, and, with the help of “really supportive families,” did all the work themselves, physically and financially. Both ladies said they had construction families that helped tremendously with the rehab and were extremely grateful for the support.
Once the hardest part of the work was accomplished on the building, the next step was to acquire an overseer, a medical doctor, to sign on as the medical director which was required to open the lab. This was accomplished when Terrill Applewhite, M.D., of Bourbonnais, agreed to be the medical director. His responsibilities are to oversee the draw site and provide clinical guidance when the ordering physician cannot be reached.
He stated to Goodrum and Weinard, “I will do anything to help the community.”
Applewhite comes to Heritage Health to provide care to patients at the facility, according to Goodrum.
Once a physician’s order for lab work is presented to G & C Diagnostics, lab work is obtained and a courier from Quest Laboratory will pick up the samples and transport them to a CLIA certified Quest Laboratory in Wood Dale near O’Hare, for processing. The turn-around could be ready as early as the next morning or a 24- to 48-hour turn around. Anything that cannot be processed at Wood Dale, is sent to Quest’s specialized labs in Chantilly, Va., or San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Results are delivered through an online portal called Quantum which can be printed or saved as a pdf to send to the patient and ordering physician.
Goodrum added they do not do any emergency labs.
Both women work at Autumn Fields but have given notice to work full time at the lab.
Bitsy, the daughter of Jim and Linda Goodrum, has worked in nursing for 24 years. She is married to Tom Johnson and has two children, Jessie (Dustin) Pentecost and Laura Johnson, a Hoopeston High School senior, and has one granddaughter, Fallyn.
Chellsea, married to Kelly Morgeson, has been a CNA for nine years and a phlebotomist for one year. The pair just have several fur babies, according to Weinard.
“We want to thank our families for all their support,” said Goodrum and Weinard, “and the City of Hoopeston. It’s nice to have such a supportive community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.