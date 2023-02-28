COVINGTON, Ind. — The Fountain County Art Council Historical Committee continues its effort to rehabilitate Cades Mill Covered Bridge.
The committee is hosting a fundraising event from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at The Landing in Veedersburg, Ind.
Tickets are $50/person or $350 for a table of 8, which will include extensive appetizers, music, demonstrations and bridge information.
Tickets must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door. Contact Carol for reservations/tickets at 765-793-2710.
Proceeds go to the Western Indiana Community Foundation Covered Bridge Fund at P.O. Box 175, Covington, IN 47932.
Cades Mill Covered Bridge is the oldest covered bridge that remains on its original site, has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places as well as being included in Indiana Landmarks Ten Most Endangered Historic Structures.
Built in 1854, it remains as a link to this area’s heritage. This bridge is located on Cade’s Hollow Road, Wabash Township, Fountain County (just west and south of Veedersburg Highway 136).
The committee hired CLR Construction of Bloomington, Ind. to do further stabilization of the bridge.
Built to help Fountain County’s early settlers travel to a mill at Coal Creek, the span is one of three historic covered bridges remaining in Fountain County. It has served as a pedestrian bridge for decades, bypassed after construction of a newer concrete bridge in 1976. Deferred maintenance in the intervening years hastened the historic bridge’s decline.
In 2019, a covered bridge contractor assessing the bridge discovered a broken chord, a serious structural compromise that unless repaired could cause the 150-foot bridge to collapse.
The Fountain County Art Council Historical Committee has been raising money for complete rehabilitation. Repairs are estimated at more than $800,000, and ongoing pandemic-related labor and materials shortages are expected to increase the price tag.
