DANVILLE – Funding for one-third of Project Success of Vermilion County’s after school enrichment programs has disappeared, prompting the non-profit organization to make the difficult decision to cease programming at six sites in Westville, Georgetown and Oakwood come August.
Earlier this week, Project Success notified the families of approximately 500 children enrolled in the program at Judith Giacoma Elementary School in Westville, Pine Crest Elementary and Mary Miller Junior High in Georgetown, and Oakwood Grade, Oakwood Junior High and Oakwood High schools that Project Success’ programming would end at the conclusion of its summer program at those schools.
All six school sites are grant-based 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) that are funded by the U.S. Department of Education with federal money that is administered by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE).
Project Success Associate Director Kimberly David said the six affected program sites are part of a cohort – or grant cycle – that is expiring June 30. At the end of a grant cycle, ISBE either provides a one-time renewal of the five-year grant or requires the organization to submit a new proposal for the competitive grant. David said Project Success was expecting ISBE to renew their grant this time.
ISBE was expected to distribute $12 million in federal money this spring to 21st CCLCs across the state, but instead sent a letter April 10 to program directors informing them an internal error had been made in the allocation of funds and that ISBE would not have enough money to adequately fund 21st CCLC programs that have grants expiring June 30.
“They said they over allocated and made an improper financial forecast,” Project Success CEO Lucas Seilhymer said.
Without the grant renewal, Seilhymer said Project Success will lose $840,000 per year that it needs to run those six program sites. Six full-time positions and more than 50 part-time positions will be eliminated when the six sites close in August, he said.
“We had a successful fundraiser last month, but it raised $14,000,” Seilhymer said. “There’s no alternative to replacing $800,000.”
The Illinois ACT Now coalition, an advocacy group for after school programming, contends ISBE “overspent” its 21st CCLC funds beyond the funding that the federal government provides, according to a press release. The federal funding earmarked for Illinois after school programs for the next two years totaled $27 million.
David is concerned additional Project Success program sites will be affected next year when another grant cycle ends in August 2024 if ISBE doesn’t have the $15 million that had been earmarked for that cohort.
“ISBE is projecting to be short $12 million (for the current cohort) and six sites are on that grant,” she said. “And with the contracts ISBE has left for 2024, they are $15 million short.
“We’ve been told that in August 2024, there will not be a grant renewal or an option to write a proposal,” David said. “We’re concerned about all of our sites.
“This is not COVID money,” she added. “We’ve had 21st Century Community Learning Centers funding since 2005.”
Project Success, which was established in 1998, currently serves 1,300 Vermilion County children at 18 21st CCLCs and three Teen Reach school sites, which receive their funding from the U.S. Department of Human Services.
“To me, 21st CCLC was pretty secure because it’s federal funding,” David said. “We’ve had challenges with Teen Reach funding over the years and went without funding for a year in 2015.”
On Wednesday, Seilhymer, David, Project Success Program Director Abby Boen, Lead Site Coordinator Mackenzie Woods, Hoopeston’s Maple Elementary School Site Coordinator Abby Eberly, Hoopeston Lead Site Coordinator Sadie Hofer, Oakwood Junior High Site Coordinator Joanna Pickering, and Oakwood Junior High Librarian LuAnn Grimm joined about 25 after school program representatives from around the state to lobby in Springfield.
The group spoke to legislators about considering replacing the missing federal money with state funding in the next state budget so after school programming may continue.
“We have the infrastructure, the history, and the financial accountability to run a successful program,” Seilhymer said.
“Our only hope to preserve the six sites is for the state to put the funding in their budget,” he said. “They’re working on the state budget now and will vote on it in mid-May.”
Grimm testified before ISBE officials that after school programming is needed in Oakwood because there is a lack of adequate child care services in the community, and Project Success provides a safe place after school for children to receive homework help and credit recovery, participate in educational activities and receive social and emotional support.
“We really work hard to have math, reading and STEM (curricula) in our program,” Boen said. “Social/emotional learning is a big part of it, too.”
“We also had a parent testify before the state board on our behalf,” Seilhymer said. “We didn’t know she was going to call in.”
In addition, the Project Success group met with state Reps. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) and Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) while they were in Springfield.
“Our goal was to ask for a stop gap of $12 million in funding from the State of Illinois and not federal money to fix the issue,” Boen said.
“The state also is asking the federal government for $15 million in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds to pay the bills for the next year,” she added.
The Project Success group said they were feeling hopeful after their trip to Springfield.
“We left Springfield feeling we were heard,” Boen said.
Seilhymer agreed. “It was our two state representatives who took the time to really listen to us.”
