Danville Sweet Adelines perform the National Anthem during the NJCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament at Mary Miller Gymnasium.
Ariel Perry visited the NJCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament with the Hope Center Wednesday afternoon and got to participate in a basketball version of Tic Tac Toe.
Hannah Lenstra rests after playing a Tic Tac Toe game at half time of game 9 in the NJCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament at Mary Miller Gymnasium Wednesday afternoon. The Hope Center took several children to enjoy the game.
Jatavion O'Dell dribbles to the basket during a Tic Tac Toe game at halftime of game 9 of the NJCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament.
Danville Area Community College Men's Basketball Coach DaJuan Gouard during game 5 of the NJCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament at Mary Miller Gymnasium against the Johnson County Cavaliers. DACC won the game with a final score of 67-46.
Basketball fans can always count on Buzz Cassidy's attendance during the NJCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament each year to cheer on his favorite teams from the sidelines.
