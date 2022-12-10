A frontage road proposal for the NAPA store was denied by the Hoopeston City Council in a 6-0 vote.
The frontage road was not discussed between the city and Roger Dittrich, according to Mayor Jeff Wise, and therefore not in the bid.
Alderman Stephen Eyrich added the area in question was not a frontage road but rather it would be just a road to the NAPA property.
In other council business, Alderwoman Robin Lawson reported the police commission decided to add a third sergeant to all three shifts on the police department. Currently the first sergeant was only on the second and third shifts with the police chief covering the day shift.
Lawson added the committee recommended boosting the sergeant’s pay from $2,400 per to $4,000 per year, having an investigator on duty during the day shift and second shift and purchasing a new squad car. She also said the facade committee voted to review its policies and approved minor changes.
The council also heard the premium for Hoopeston’s umbrella policy for liability and workman’s compensation insurance increased to $219,278 due to adding several vehicles.
The council approved the 2023-2024 tax levy of $900,950, with the suggestion by Attorney Steve Miller that the levy be reviewed.
The council approved allowing Paul Kelnhofer to purchase the alley between the 100 block of East Lincoln and Maple Streets.
The council approved Michael Ferrell as the newest member of the Citizens Advisory Committee, replacing a member who had resigned.
In other business, approved unanimously cleaning up fire debris from 109 W. Main St., quitclaimed by the owner to the city, with Silver Bros. offering to remove debris for $5,400, if the city would pay landfill fees.
The council heard that a new business, MK Vape & Tobacco opened on Illinois 1 and Illinois 9 and also heard from Wise that the insurance adjuster had approved settling the Bzzz Bar fire.
The next Hoopeston City Council is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.
