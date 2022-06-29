The City of Danville will host the first ever “Sports & Brews” event for First Fridays in Downtown Danville on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
This event features the Summer Sounds Concert Series and beer tent by Downtown Danville Inc. at Temple Plaza, beer specials at local establishments, six food trucks, Fischer Theatre concessions and two blocks of fun and games.
North Vermilion Street, from Harrison Street to Main Street, along with North Street will be full of competitive sports tournaments and non-competitive games.
Activities include:
- Community yoga in Palace Park from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. The activity is free of charge and participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat.
- Danville Tennis Center will host tennis activities for people of all ages on North Street from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. They will have a tennis court, a pickleball court and a target contest set up along with prizes and giveaways for participants.
- The Kids Corner will be open all evening by Lainey's Ice Cream Shop, and will host free family activities including Joyful Bubbles, hockey putting, sidewalk chalk and inflatable sports games & obstacle course. Kona Ice will also be on site.
- A disc golf putting tournament challenge on North Vermilion Street outside of the Fischer Theatre from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Advance registration is required and can be done at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F44ACAF2DA3FEC43-disc. Cash prizes and beer chips will be awarded to the winners.
- Volleyball courts complete with night lights at Kresge Park are available by reservation from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. One hour slots must be reserved in advance and can be reserved at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F44ACAF2DA3FEC43-reserve. This is not a tournament, just court reservation for free play.
- A cornhole tournament on North Vermilion Street just outside of Vermilion County Title from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Teams of two must register in advance, and can do so at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f44acaf2da3fec43-cornhole. Cash prizes and beer chips will be awarded to the winners.
- Golf simulator scramble at Up & Down Golf Simulator all evening. Teams of two must register in advance to compete, and can do so at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F44ACAF2DA3FEC43-golf. Cash prizes and beer chips will be awarded to the winners.
- Jumbo beer pong will be set up outside in front of Vermilion River Beer Company. Walkups will be welcome, participants can sign in with a volunteer and groups will be texted when it is their turn to play. Winning teams will receive beer chips.
- Celebrity Dunk Tank all evening with prizes for those who sink the local celebrities.
- Kan Jam in the VRBC lawn. It will be on a first come, first served basis.
- Dancing on the Dock at Fatman's starts at 8:30 p.m. An adult dance class will be followed by more dancing and karaoke until 1 a.m.
- Sports trivia volunteers will be in the crowd all night as well. Spot one and ask for a sports trivia question. Correct answers will be awarded with a beer chip.
