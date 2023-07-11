DANVILLE — CRIS Healthy Aging is encouraging seniors in the Danville area to stop by for fresh produce, herbs and flowers once a week, starting Wednesday through the Garden Share program.
CRIS Healthy Aging is part of the Carle Health system and works to support individuals over the age of 60 live healthy, active lifestyles at home.
From noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday until Oct. 4, produce and other free items will be available at CRIS Healthy Aging, located at 309 N. Franklin St., in Danville. Area residents and businesses donate most of the available items.
The Garden Share program started in 1975 under the direction of Floyd Giles, former University of Illinois Extension horticultural specialist and state Master Gardener coordinator. Today it reaches many Illinois counties and includes volunteers from farms, small towns, suburbs and cities.
“Garden Share is one of our most popular and needed programs to help seniors maintain a healthy diet,” Lisa Miller, executive director of CRIS Healthy Aging, said. In 2022, approximately 75 Vermilion County Master Gardeners volunteered more than 8,000 hours toward the program in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.