DANVILLE — Percy Freeman, formerly of Phoenix, Ill., was found guilty Wednesday after a bench trial by Circuit Judge Nancy Fahey on all counts of First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery-Public Way.
Freeman will be sentenced July 2, 2021, and could face up to 75 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to a press release issued by State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
At trial, prosecutors produced evidence through Danville Police officers and independent witnesses that on April 24, 2019, defendant along with other individuals tracked the victim Roosevelt Anderson through Fair Oaks. When the defendant and other individuals captured Roosevelt Anderson, they struck him with their fists, pistol whipped him, and then shot him one time in the head. Vital evidence presented included surveillance video from the Vermilion County Housing Authority, which captured the attack.
The Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case in cooperation with Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy’s Office.
“Violent crime will not be tolerated in our community,” Lacy said. “Today’s verdict demonstrates that partnerships with Attorney General Raoul’s Office and local law enforcement are vital to protecting our community. Thank you to the Danville Police Department for their dedication to this investigation.”
“Today’s verdict holds the defendant accountable for the murder of Roosevelt Anderson,” Raoul said. “Partnerships with the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s office and local law enforcement were critical to ensuring the defendant was convicted, and I look forward to continuing to protect communities from violent crimes.”
