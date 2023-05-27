DANVILLE — The Danville Municipal Band is bringing back another series of free concerts throughout the summer.
Starting Sunday until July 9, the concerts will begin at 7 p.m. each Sunday in Lincoln Park, except for June 25, during which Arts in the Park will also be happening. That concert will begin an hour earlier at 6 p.m.
Danville Municipal Band Director David Schroeder said each week the band will perform different types of music, including marches, show tunes, overtures and semi-classical music.
“The last show of the summer – we call it the ‘rock show’ – we do a bunch of pop tunes,” Schroeder said.
This year, the band is comprised of 53 winds and six percussionists, “so it’s going to be a pretty good-sized band,” he said.
Though there are anywhere between 80 to 200 people in attendance each week, not including those who enjoy the concerts from their vehicles, Schroeder encouraged more people to attend at least once this season to witness the band’s talents in an enjoyable location.
“Lincoln Park is a beautiful setting, and that band shell is a wonderful acoustic to play under,” he said. “We have people as far away as three blocks from the park that can hear the band, so that’s kind of neat.”
He said people often bring their own seating, like lawn chairs or outdoor blankets, as well as their own food for a picnic. He described these concerts as a good way to wind down before a work week begins.
He added that the concerts are guaranteed each week through the season, too.
“We never get rained out,” he said, adding that if the weather looks rainy, the band will head to St. James United Methodist Church for the evening and perform in the “wonderful acoustics in there.” He said the Danville Municipal Band’s Facebook page will be updated as needed on Sundays in the event of weather-related venue changes.
Those who wish to join the band next year can reach out via the band’s Facebook page in early spring 2024.
“Adding new folks all depends on how many of the regulars return,” Schroeder said. “I’ve been conducting the band for over 30 years now, and we’ve got people that have been playing in it since before that. They just enjoy playing and being able to support the arts in the community.”
Schroeder said he, too, is delighted to conduct each season, which is why he has been conducting for so long.
“It’s something I enjoy doing for the community and we’ve got such a great group of players that are dedicated to doing this each year that it’s really been medicinal for me as I’m battling stage 4 cancer,” Schroeder said. “Just getting together with these people, hearing them play and making the music has been strong medicine for me. I also just enjoy seeing the smiles on people’s faces when I turn around after we play a song.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.