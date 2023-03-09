DANVILLE – The Vermilion County Master Gardeners have an upcoming program to help homeowners grow their own melon patch.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at the Danville Public Library.
Steffen Farms has two complementary farms, Quiet Springs and Pearson’s Melon Farm. Together, they, grow about 30 acres of produce. They are well known for their tremendous selection of watermelon and cantaloupe along with pumpkins, squash, corn and tomatoes. They have a variety of melons in different colors and sizes for their customers to enjoy each summer.
Ken Steffen will explain soil and water requirements along with pest management strategies and the best varieties to increase your chances of success. Learn what types do best in East Central Illinois.
There is no charge to attend, however attendees are asked to register at University of Illinois Extension website https://registration.extension.illinois.edu/start/vcmg-raising-melons. This helps ensure there are enough handouts.
For more information, contact the Vermilion County Extension Office at (217) 442-8615.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.