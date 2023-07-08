DANVILLE – Along with free mentoring and social activities for children, the Three Kings of Peace Mentoring Center is now able to offer free lunches, thanks to their alliance with Danville School District 118’s summer lunch program.
The center operates throughout the summer to serve Danville youth who are ages 5 and older. According to the Director Rev. Frank McCullough, the center is serving between 75 and 90 children Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We deeply appreciate the support we’ve received from District 118 as well as the First Presbyterian Church and volunteers Sue Shane and Laura Woods,” McCullough said.
The center is located at 428 N. Washington St. inside the recreation room of Mt. Olive Church. The center is nonsectarian and welcomes all youth, regardless of their religious beliefs.
The summer program ends on Aug. 3.
For more information or to enroll a child into the summer program, call Rev. McCullough at 217-766-8735 or Edward J. Butler at (217) 920-2825.
