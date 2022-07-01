Danville— This summer, The Salvation Army of Vermilion County, in partnership with Goodwill Industries, will host two more workshops sponsored by Jason Whaling at First Savings Bank in Danville.
Resume writing will take place July 21 from 1-3 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 855 E. Fairchild St., Danville, and job search skills will be covered at the same time and place on Aug. 18.
Employment assistance has always been an important offering for The Salvation Army, where more than 9200 people were served in Vermilion County during the pandemic, often because of employment issues. Goodwill’s Career Center works with hundreds of people every year as a local employment resource.
“This is a fitting initiative at a challenging time for local employers. Between my 20 years of recruitment experience and Janice Coleman’s long-standing history of employment assistance in Danville, we are excited to team up and help in this critical area," said Melissa Wilhelm, special events coordinator for The Salvation Army.
“The purpose of these workshops is to help minimize the current labor shortage and heighten the ability to secure employment for those who may benefit from resume assistance, interview skills and job search techniques.” said Janice Coleman, career soach at the Goodwill Career Center in Danville.
All job seekers are welcome to attend, and sponsorships are welcome. Register by calling 217-607-9445 or emailing melissa.wilhelm@usc.salvationarmy.org. Walk-ins will be accepted as well. To learn more, visit the events page at SADanville.org.
