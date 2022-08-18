DANVILLE – Residents in the Danville community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at North Vermilion Family Dental on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 3607 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
Dr. Vishal Kalavadia and Dr. Jaya Nelson-Ellington and the team at North Vermilion Family Dental/Danville Family Dental will give back to the community as part of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans are currently living without dental insurance.
“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health or have delayed routine check-ups over the last several years due to the pandemic, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Kalavadia. “This event is a great opportunity for us to provide dental care to those who might otherwise go without.”
There is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being. The signs and symptoms of more than 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer may first be detected through traditional oral examinations. Visiting the dentist for routine exams can help doctors to identify these conditions early and, in some cases, prevent them from progressing.
“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Dr. Nelson-Ellington. “Through our Free Dentistry Day, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”
During Free Dentistry Day, patients can choose from a professional cleaning, dental filling or a tooth extraction. Insurance is not required to receive treatment on Free Dentistry Day and patients will be seen on a first come, first serve basis only.
For more information, please call 217-442-0056 or 217-442-0445, or visit https://FreeDentistryDay.org.
“Free Dentistry Day is one of my favorite days of the year,” said Dr. Kalavadia. “It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Free Dentistry Day can have on a person’s overall physical and mental health. While we’re changing their life, they’re changing ours too, and it’s a day for everyone to smile.”
About North Vermilion Family Dental
Dr. Vishal Kalavadia, Dr. Jaya Nelson-Ellington and teams are proud to serve the Danville community, providing high-quality professional cleanings, dental fillings and tooth extractions and outstanding patient service. For more information, please call 217-442-0056 or 217-442-0445, or visit vermilionfamilydental.com.
