Vermilion County Health Department Public Health Administrator Doug Toole hopes to see lots of people at the mobile COVID-19 testing around the county next week.
“Let’s find out what we don’t know — how deep this is in the community. It’s going to be very helpful,” Toole said.
He said it’s great that people now are being tested, such as in long-term care facilities and going in for medical procedures, but more people can get tested with this opportunity available for seven days at six locations.
The Illinois Department of Public Health’s mobile COVID-testing van will be in Vermilion County next week.
The free drive-thru/walk-up COVID-19 testing is free and no appointment is necessary.
The testing is open from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. each day. It’s open to everyone, with or without symptoms.
Dates and locations:
• Monday, July 20 — East Main Street, north of Oakwood Village Hall, Oakwood.
• Tuesday, July 21 and Sunday, July 26 — Vermilion County Health Department, 200 S. College St., Danville.
• Wednesday, July 22 — Judith Giacoma Grade School, 200 S. Walnut St., Westville.
• Thursday, July 23 — Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St., Danville.
• Friday, July 24 — Hoopeston Area High School, 615 E. Orange St., Hoopeston.
• Saturday, July 25 — Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St., Danville.
“They’ve got a couple three teams going around the state doing the testing,” Toole said.
As soon as the IDPH announced the mobile testing, he wanted Vermilion County to be one of the first in line for this region to get it.
“They come in a van and set up some portable tents for drive thru or walk up,” Toole said.
He said it is a nasal test, but not the one that goes pretty deep in.
“They do the administering and swabbing,” he said.
The testing is open to children too, and you do not have to be an Illinois resident.
A person being tested should be reached by phone in four to seven days of the result. Everyone going through the testing will receive a flyer explaining the results process.
The IDPH will be collecting insurance information, but they assured the health department that no one will get turned away for lack of insurance and no one will receive a bill.
Toole said the mobile testing van is using a commercial lab for testing.
He said if the mobile testing runs into a situation where they get slammed a couple days of lots of people, they’ll bring in more swabs.
Toole also said the health department has had great partners for the testing, including Danville Area Community College and Second Church of Christ.
“Everybody could not be more cooperative about the whole thing,” he said.
The final site on July 26 was initially proposed to be Greater Shiloh Baptist Church, but church officials told the health department they have coronavirus testing coming there in August.
“This is a great opportunity,” Toole again said, encouraging the public to get tested. “We hope to get this back at some point. We appreciate the state offering it to us.”
Health department officials also are waiting to hear about additional funding it will receive for contact tracing.
“It’s going to be very helpful,” Toole said. The health department applied for the grant.
“We’re trying our best to keep the contact tracing in house,” he said. Some other health departments are hiring people to help with it.
Contact tracing is used by health departments to prevent the spread of infectious disease. In general it involves identifying people who have the disease and people who they came in contact with, and working with them to interrupt disease spread. This includes asking people with COVID-19 to isolate and their contacts to quarantine at home voluntarily, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
