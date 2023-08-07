DANVILLE – The Danville Area Community College-Franklin University 3 + 1 pathway to bachelor’s degrees just got even more affordable for DACC graduates, thanks to the introduction of an exclusive Pathway Portal.
In partnering with DACC, Ohio-based Franklin University offers bachelor’s-degree programs in more than 30 fields of study. Through the 3 + 1 system, DACC students who earn an associate degree are taking an additional third year (30 credits) of DACC classes before matriculating to Franklin for a bachelor’s degree. The fourth year via Franklin is online.
“For students who want to stay in the area to earn an affordable bachelor’s degree, the Franklin partnership is by far and away the best option,” Counseling Director Stephane Potts said.
Beginning with the fall semester, the best option gets even better. Franklin University President David Decker contacted DACC in August to introduce the Pathway Portal for DACC students pursuing a Franklin bachelor’s degree.
“Transfer students who have earned their associate degree with DACC and opt into the Portal will receive a $100/per credit hour discount, making the total cost per credit hour just $298,” Decker said. “As you know, this is a significant cost-saving for students taking advantage of our 3+1 partnership programs.”
This discount reduces the tuition cost by nearly $1,000, to a total of $9,000 for the 30 credits required for the fourth year through Franklin University. Together with the three years (or 90 credits) of DACC classes, the total cost of an associate and bachelor’s degree is less than $30,000.
For more information about the DACC-Franklin Bachelor’s Degree partnership, contact DACC Counseling at 217-443-8750.
