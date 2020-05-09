DANVILLE — Four Danville District 118 faculty members are being honored this year with Dr. David L. Fields Excellence in Teaching Awards.
The awards were started in 2001 by the Danville Public School Foundation, in partnership with District 118, and named for Fields, a 1953 Danville High School graduate who served District 118 for 41 years as a teacher, principal and superintendent before retiring in 2001.
“The district selects the recipients, and the foundation honors them with a reception prior to the Evening of Singing and Dancing,” Bob Richard, executive director of the foundation, said.
“This year this was not possible due to COVID-19,” he said of the events. “However, these are all great teachers and need to be recognized for their accomplishments. We will have them attend the 2021 reception.”
The awards are annually bestowed upon the outstanding teacher from the elementary, upper elementary or middle school and high school levels. Teachers receiving this award represent the finest in teaching, demonstrating a continuing dedication to their profession and to their students.
Principals at each of the schools nominate a teacher. A committee reviews the nominations based on student success, collaboration, continuous learning and leadership.
The winning faculty members each receive a $500 personal honorarium from the foundation, a framed certificate and an additional $500 stipend from District 118 to be used for classroom instruction and supplies.
The Danville Education Association also gives each winning staff member a gold star paperweight with his or her name engraved on it.
The faculty members who will receive the 2020 David L. Fields Outstanding Teacher Awards are: Scott Stewart, Meade Park Elementary School; Matt Skovran, South View Upper Elementary School; Jamie Skovran, Kenneth D. Bailey Academy; and Joanna Howard, Danville High School.
Scott Stewart has been teaching for 31 years with District 118. He began with the district immediately after receiving his degree from Eastern Illinois University in 1989.
Stewart stated he loves the family atmosphere at Meade Park and the devoted staff. He believes the best thing about teaching is watching the students grow and learn. He enjoys that every day is different.
Stewart and his wife have been married for 30 years, and they have two children and one grandchild.
Matt Skovran is in his 20th year of teaching and has been at South View Upper Elementary School since 2008.
Originally from Minnesota, he attended the University of Minnesota on a baseball scholarship, later transferring to the University of St. Francis in Joliet. There, he received a degree in elementary education and later a master’s degree in educational administration from Eastern Illinois University.
Skovran stated the best part of teaching are the “light bulb moments, when a child’s face lights up like a light bulb, glowing with excitement, confidence and knowledge. It’s like as if their entire face is telling everyone, ‘I got this, and nothing can stop me.’ That light bulb is why I became a teacher.”
Skovran and his wife Jamie, also a 2020 Excellence in Teaching recipient, have three children. Along with the life adventures with his family, he enjoys the Chicago Cubs, running half marathons and Disney.
Jamie Skovran has more than 16 years of teaching experience with District 118. For the past five years, she has taught at the Kenneth D. Bailey Academy and prior to that she was at South View Middle School.
Skovran is a 1997 graduate from Danville High School. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Eastern Illinois University.
Her two favorite things about teaching are the relationships she gets to build with kids and working with a staff that is always striving to put kids first.
Skovran and her husband, Matthew, also a 2020 Excellence in Teaching recipient, have three children who all attend District 118 schools.
When not teaching, she and her husband are very involved supporting the various activities in which their children are involved. Skovran also enjoys the outdoors, gardening and working on home improvements.
Joanna Howard has taught at Danville High School for the past 20 years. Prior to that, she spent one year at South View Middle School. She began her first year of teaching as a long-term substitute teacher at the Bismarck Junior/Senior High School.
After graduating from Bismarck-Henning High School, Howard earned an associate’s degree from Danville Area Community College and then a bachelor’s degree in Business Education from Eastern Illinois University.
Howard stated the most enjoyable thing about teaching is “having the opportunity to see my students succeed. It is amazing, while the students are in high school, to watch them become successful, and understand the concepts and life-lessons that present themselves. It is even more amazing to hear from them post-graduation, when they realize the impact of what they learned and have had the opportunity to apply it,” she said.
