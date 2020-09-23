One person has been declared dead and four were injured after a five-vehicle crash on Monday in Fountain County.
Diana Hanthorn of Williamsport, Ind., was the driver and lone occupant of a Ford Edge that caught on fire and was pronounced dead at the scene on State Road 28 near County Road 725E, which is two miles west of the Tippecanoe County line.
All of the involved, Erin Grubb of Attica, Ind.; Douglas Hubner of West Lebanon, Ind.; Lacie Wheeler of Attica, Ind.; and Avida Bruns of Fort Wayne, Ind., were each the lone occupants of their vehicles and their injuries are unknown at this time.
