COVINGTON, IND. — The Covington Community Foundation is pleased to announce that it has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Covington School Corporation. The purpose of the grant is to award $10,000 each to the Covington Elementary School, Covington Middle School, Covington High School and $20,000 to the Covington Athletic Department.
Dale White, CEO of the Covington Community Foundation states, “The Board of Directors of the Foundation appreciates the tireless efforts of the Leadership Team of the School Corporation. We appreciate your perseverance thru some very difficult times in our county and throughout the world as we move through this next phase of the COVID health pandemic. Our goal is to get needed resources into the hands of the highly regarded building administrators and the athletic department. We trust their judgment on how best to use the monies to serve the children whose lives they are entrusted with every day. It’s our privilege on behalf of the Covington community to award this grant.”
Covington Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1990 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Covington, Ind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.