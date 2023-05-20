TILTON — For the past 22 years, it’s been Dave Phillips at the helm as mayor of Tilton.
Now, he said it’s time for new leadership.
“I always promised myself I wasn’t going to work past 65,” Phillips said.
He turns 65 years old on June 5.
“That was the biggest decision,” Phillips said about retiring.
Phillips’ last official day was to be May 31, but he retired at Thursday night’s village board meeting and was recognized by the board with a plaque with a key to the city on it.
He has two years left in his four-year term that he was elected to in April 2021.
He said he’s going to miss “helping the people more than anything.”
He will miss the employees too.
“They don’t want me to go,” Phillips said.
If they need him, he’s a phone call away.
Phillips has worked in most capacities at the village in his lifetime.
As mayor, he’s mostly been proud of the development.
“It brings our tax dollars in. That’s the biggest hurdle,” he said.
He’s worked with many businesses who have come to Tilton including Ameren Service Center, True Grit, County Market, Mach 1, Little Caesar’s, Danville Institute of Gymnastics, Autumn Fields, Better Days Bar, Cabinet City, Dollar Tree, Anytime Fitness, etc. There’s also been two bridge projects, a new park (Thomas Park), new fitness equipment and dock work at Lake Herschel completed as well as major road improvements throughout the village during his time as mayor.
A new cannabis dispensary is under construction that will bring more tax dollars to the village when it is expected to open later this summer.
Phillips said Tilton also has a better police department now, and they are working on the fire and ambulance services.
“We have full-time people doing that now too,” he said. “It all used to be all volunteer and free. But now it’s not free and not volunteer anymore.”
Tilton’s population went down only a little to 2,660 in the last census. The village had been going through a long process with the post office, with zip codes being wrong, officials said.
At one of Phillips’ last board meetings, they finally got the land where the former street ramps were, for future development. The village had been working on that for several years.
“That’s a big deal to us,” said City Administrator Tiffany “Jones” McClellan.
